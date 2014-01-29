MUMBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks bounced back on Tuesday after
Pfizer's upbeat results gave investors some relief from the pain
of the Dow's five-day losing streak, and the market's focus
turned to the Federal Reserve's next move on stimulus.
The market's advance, which also broke the S&P 500's
three-day slide, came after heavy losses tied to concerns about
the withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus as well as worries
about emerging markets, including a slowdown in China's growth
and political turmoil from Turkey to Thailand.

LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares picked up on Tuesday
from five-week lows after finding strong technical support in
the face of easing tensions in emerging markets and prospects of
mergers and acquisitions.
Emerging market assets steadied after a three-day slump,
reviving confidence in global risk assets and reassuring
investors worried that companies will be hit by adverse exchange
rate moves, falling demand and increased competition.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped almost 2 percent on
Wednesday morning after four days of losses as Turkey's huge
hike in interest rates halted selling in emerging markets and
bolstered risk appetite.
The Nikkei was up 1.7 percent at 15,236.62 in
midmorning trade, moving away from a 2-1/2 month low just below
15,000 set on Monday. It was still down more than 6 percent so
far this year, underperforming many of its regional peers.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open up 0.7
percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - Japan's yen extended its pullback early on
Wednesday, while higher-risk currencies such as the Australian
dollar rallied after Turkey stunned markets with a massive
interest rate hike in an effort to stem capital flight from its
economy.
Turkey's central bank, hot on the heels of India, raised all
of its key interest rates - more than doubling some - in a move
that could help calm jitters over emerging markets in general.

TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Tuesday after
data showing an unexpected fall in orders for U.S. durable goods
in December spurred safe-haven bids, but nervousness ahead of
the Federal Reserve's policy decision capped gains.
The Commerce Department reported that orders for
long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell by 4.3 percent in
December.

COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to a third session on
Wednesday as investors turned jittery ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's statement on the outlook for its bond-buying stimulus.

BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Wednesday, moving away
from seven-week lows hit a day earlier, after a surprise rate
hike by Turkey soothed jitters over emerging market growth ahead
of a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil rose nearly $2 on Tuesday, settling at
its highest price this year and narrowing its discount to
European Brent, as traders expected data to show supplies were
draining from the contract's benchmark delivery point.
Market perception that the gradual startup of TransCanada
Corp's Keystone pipeline would move supplies from oil
hub Cushing, Oklahoma, where the U.S. crude oil contract is
priced, to the Gulf Coast, supported prices.

