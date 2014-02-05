EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, buoyed by
encouraging earnings, as the market attempted to steady in the
wake of its largest selloff in months a day earlier.
The selloffs were triggered by weaker-than-expected U.S.
data, as well as concerns over growth in China and the outlook
for some emerging economies.
The drop proved enticing for investors looking for bargains
as emerging market concerns retreated and their currencies moved
off recent lows. The S&P's consumer discretionary and
financial stocks were among the best-performing sector
indexes.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.44 points or
0.47 percent, to end at 15,445.24. The S&P 500 gained
13.31 points or 0.76 percent, to finish at 1,755.20. The Nasdaq
Composite added 34.562 points or 0.86 percent, to close
at 4,031.52.
For a full report, double click on
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell for the 10th time
in 11 sessions on Tuesday, as a drop in the share price of chip
designer ARM kept the market near a two-month low.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.3
percent, or 16.39 points, at 6,449.27 points - its lowest close
since ending at 6,439.96 points on Dec. 13.
ARM fell 5.9 percent in heavy volume to make it the
worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, after it posted
a smaller-than-expected rise in royalty revenues
For a full report, double click on
TOKYO - The Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, bouncing from a four-month low hit the previous day,
as investors scooped up recently battered stocks like Panasonic
and Toyota Motor following strong earnings results.
The Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 14,206.98 in
midmorning trade. On Tuesday, it had stumbled 4.2 percent to
14,008.47, marking its lowest closing level since Oct. 8 and its
biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2013.
For a full report, double click on
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.15 percent.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.15 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen got off to a weak start in Asia on
Wednesday having retreated from multi-month highs as emerging
markets stabilised and stocks rebounded, while the Australian
dollar took a breather following a powerful rally.
The U.S. dollar bounced to 101.63 yen, while the euro
climbed to 137.33 yen, both pulling away from 11-week
lows of 100.75 and 136.25 respectively.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Treasuries yields rose from three-month lows on
Tuesday as pressure on stocks and emerging market assets eased,
reducing safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 12/32 in price to yield 2.63 percent, up from 2.58 percent
late Monday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-5/32 in price
to yield 3.60 percent, up from 3.54 percent on Monday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dipped for a second session on Wednesday as
a modest rebound in equities dampened safe-haven interest in the
metal and physical purchases in top buyer Asia were quiet.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,252.91 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, after dropping 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Wednesday, having
ended a nine-session losing streak the day before as improving
orders at U.S. factories helped revive demand expectations
bruised by recent dismal Chinese and U.S. data.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,057.25 a tonne by 0142 GMT, after
closing up $3 the day before.
For a full report, double click on
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil settled at a three-month low on
Tuesday, pressured by the downturn in emerging markets, while
U.S. crude ended higher, boosted by continued demand for heating
fuels and the expectation of a large draw from storage at the
benchmark's delivery point.
U.S. crude oil futures ended 76 cents higher at
$97.19 a barrel, bouncing after their largest daily percentage
loss in nearly a month on Monday as they tumbled with U.S.
equities. The session high was $97.71.
Brent oil settled 26 cents lower at $105.78, the
lowest settlement price since Nov. 8.
For a full report, double click on
