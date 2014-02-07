EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted their best day of the year on
Thursday after a drop in applications for unemployment insurance
boosted confidence in the economy and Disney's results overshot
expectations.
The rally came ahead of the widely-followed payrolls report
for January due Friday, which some are expecting to be affected
by the extreme weather that hit much of the United States.
December's number was a much-lower-than-expected 74,000 and an
upward revision wouldn't be a surprise.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose for a second
straight day on Thursday, led by strong gains from heavyweight
telecoms group which helped the market recover its poise
after a recent five-day losing streak.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, which had fallen for
five straight days during the past two weeks, closed up 100.39
points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,558.28 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2 percent on Friday
morning, moving away from a four-month low hit earlier this
week, as investor sentiment was brightened by a rally on Wall
Street and hopes for an upbeat U.S. jobs report later in the
day.
The Nikkei was up 1.7 percent at 14,401.82 in
midmorning trade after touching 14,448.14 earlier, recovering
from a four-month trough of 13,995.86 set on Wednesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar drifted slightly lower in early Asian
trading on Friday, as investors cautiously awaited the latest
non-farm payrolls report for clues on the health of the U.S.
labour market and the broader economy.
The payrolls data, which is due later Friday, is expected to
show that employers added 185,000 jobs in January, according to
the median estimate of 101 economists polled by Reuters.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their
highest in a week as investors positioned for Friday's highly
anticipated jobs report for January, which is expected to show
more robust growth than December's surprisingly weak U.S. jobs
gains.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday ahead of a key
U.S. jobs report but the metal looked poised to post a gain for
a sixth week out of seven as global equities remained on edge
over economic growth concerns.
Spot gold was largely flat at $1,256.35 an ounce by
0020 GMT. It has gained about 1 percent this week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was set to post its largest weekly
rise this year on Friday after encouraging signs in the U.S.
labour market boosted optimism about global growth, while
Shanghai copper rose as China returned from a week-long break.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.1 percent to $7,140 a tonne by 0113 GMT from the
previous session when it hit a ten-day peak at $7,210 a tonne.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil ended nearly a dollar higher on
Thursday, supported by a stronger euro, French port closures and
tighter supplies from the North Sea.
The euro reached a one-week high against the U.S. dollar on
the back of the European Central Bank's announcement that it
would leave its main interest rate unchanged.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)