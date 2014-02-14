MUMBAI Feb 14 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the
Nasdaq rising for a sixth straight day, as investors looked past
disappointing data on consumer spending, chalking the weakness
up to weather instead of weaker fundamentals.
The Nasdaq is up about 5.7 percent over the past six
sessions, its best six-day advance since December 2011. Both the
Dow and S&P 500 rose for the fifth session out of the last six.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Thursday after
six straight days of gains, its longest rising streak of the
year, led down by food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle and engineer
Rolls Royce, which gave disappointing outlooks.
Tate & Lyle lost most in percentage terms, down
16.1 percent after it scaled back its full-year outlook, citing
weak sales volume in developed markets.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning,
tracking gains on Wall Street as investors shrugged off weak
U.S. data and stayed optimistic over the long-term economic
outlook.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 1 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was pinned at three-week lows
against a basket of major currencies on Friday after
disappointingly soft U.S. data dealt a blow to the already
struggling greenback.
The Euro brushed off news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, instead focusing on the euro zone's GDP data due later
in the day for near term direction.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday
after two days of losses as weaker-than expected economic data
rekindled the view that the Federal Reserve could pause in
reducing its asset purchases.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes and 30-year bonds fell to
session lows after U.S. jobless claims and retail sales data
came in weaker than market expectations.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold was holding gains near $1,300 an ounce
on Friday and looked set to post its biggest weekly gain since
October as more weak U.S. data raised fears about economic
growth, burnishing the metal's appeal as a safe-haven.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper climbed on Friday, underpinned by a
weaker dollar and returning Chinese demand, shrugging off signs
of a soft patch in the world's top economy after a bitter winter
chilled retail sales in the United States.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures prices edged lower on
Thursday, pressured by a forecast dip in demand during refinery
maintenance season and a rise in jobless claims in the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer.
The poor jobless data was compounded by weak U.S. retail
sales data suggesting that consumers used their money toward
heating fuel this year amid a record cold winter. The data
pressured the U.S. stock market and weighed on oil prices.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)