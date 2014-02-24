MUMBAI Feb 24 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Friday on options-related
trading, with the S&P 500 facing resistance as it flirts with
its record high even as economic data continues to underwhelm.
Shares declined late in the session due in part to trades
related to options expiration, according to market participants.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Friday and
posted its steepest weekly gain in seven months, as bid
speculation around index heavyweight Vodafone led the
market higher.
Mobile operator Vodafone rose 3 percent to 236.50 pence
after both BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS called it a potential bid
target once it sells its stake in U.S. mobile phone company
Verizon Wireless.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.9 percent on Friday
as the weak yen lifted overall sentiment and after a reading on
U.S. manufacturing hit its highest in nearly four years.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - China shares sank to a two-week low early on
Monday, dragging Hong Kong markets down, led by property and
banking counters as mainland news reports stoked fears that the
banks have stopped extending loans to property-related
companies.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held steady against the dollar on Monday,
retaining its gains made late last week as political unrest in
Ukraine showed signs of settling down for the time being.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Friday as
investors questioned whether a string of weaker-than-expected
economic data is due to severe weather affecting activity in the
short term or a symptom of a more structural economic slowdown.
Friday's tepid housing sales data kept investors largely
sidelined, analysts said. The market shrugged off a
larger-than-expected drop in U.S. existing homes sales, which
declined by 5.1 percent in January, the National Association of
Realtors reported.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold barely moved in early trade on Monday,
supported by concerns over the pace of U.S. economic recovery
and an increase in holdings on the bullion-backed exchange
traded funds.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper fell sharply on Monday to its lowest
in more than two weeks as worries about tightening monetary
policy in the United States and fragile growth in China hurt the
demand outlook for metals.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, slightly eroding their
sixth straight week of gains, as the fierce U.S. winter weather
that has supported heating fuel demand gave way to milder
temperatures, triggering a selloff in heating oil.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)