MUMBAI Feb 26 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, easing back from record territory a day earlier as weak economic data offset gains in Home Depot and other retail shares. Seven out of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ended lower, led by financials and industrials, while consumer discretionaries led on the upside.

LONDON - London-listed mining shares fell further on Tuesday, recording their biggest one-day slide in a month, amid concern that slower growth and lending curbs on the property sector in China would hurt metals demand.

The UK mining index dropped 1.8 percent, making it the biggest sectoral decliner, as it tracked losses in metals prices. Major mining companies such as Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fresnillo falling 1.6-3.0 percent.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Wednesday after hitting a four-week closing high the previous day, as investors' risk appetite cooled after weak U.S. economic data pulled down Wall Street stocks.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday following a generally lacklustre session that saw investors give the dollar a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as traders focused on weakening U.S. consumer confidence and ignored stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home prices last year climbed the most since 2005.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Bullion held steady around $1,340 an ounce on Wednesday, close to a four-month high hit a day earlier and after four sessions of gains, as recent economic data raised questions about the strength of the U.S. economy.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper slumped to a six-month low on Wednesday as renewed worries about curbs on credit for China's property developers fed into wider concerns about global demand, cutting buying interest in metals.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)