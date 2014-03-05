EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record as concerns about a confrontation between Russia and Ukraine eased, and the market recovered more than all of the previous session's hefty losses. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a robust defense of Russia's actions in Crimea on Tuesday, saying he would use force in Ukraine only as a last resort. His comments relieved investors' fears that East-West tension over the former Soviet republic could lead to war. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rebounded from two-week lows on Tuesday, recouping its losses in the previous session, with the perception that tensions between Russia and Ukraine were easing and robust earnings boosting investors' risk appetite. However, investors remained cautious in placing strong bets on the sustainability of the share rally, given that Russia and the West remained at loggerheads over Russia's actions in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave orders to end an army exercise and said the use of force was a choice of "last resort". For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped on Wednesday after comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin eased worries about military confrontation in Ukraine for now, sparking short covering in battered shares like property developers. The Nikkei share average was up 1.7 percent at 14,974.18 in morning trade, keeping its recovery trend intact after hitting a low just under the 14,000 mark a month ago. Its Feb. 25 high of 15,094.54 seen as a possible target. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a vicious turnaround as safety demand faded after Russian President Vladimir Putin played down the prospect of a war in Ukraine. The dollar jumped to 102.26 yen from Tuesday's low of 101.40, while the euro climbed to 140.49 yen from 139.28. The move nearly reversed all the yen's gains made over the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices extended losses on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would use military force in the Ukraine only as a last resort, prompting a reversal in Monday's flight to safe assets. Putin also ordered troops involved in a military exercise close to the Ukrainian border back to their bases, apparently seeking to ease East-West tensions For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Wednesday following sharp overnight losses as safe-haven buying cooled on easing fears of imminent military action by Russia in Ukraine. Bullion prices were also kept in check by higher equities, which recovered after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would use force in Ukraine only as a last resort. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper on Wednesday hovered near one-week highs hit the day before as tensions in Ukraine appeared to ease a touch, with investor focus shifting to major economic events this week in China and the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $7,045 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after gains of 1.2 percent in the previous session. Copper hit its highest since March 26 at $7,068 a tonne on Tuesday, rebounding from three-month lows below $7,000 last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday on comments from President Vladimir Putin that eased concerns Russia would escalate its military intervention in Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. Putin told reporters Russia reserved the "right" to intervene in the Ukraine crisis, but would only use force as a "last resort." Coupled with news that Russian troops engaged in military exercises near the Ukraine border were ordered to return to their bases, oil prices slid from the five-month highs it reached Monday. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)