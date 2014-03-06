EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 finished almost flat on Wednesday, a day after closing at an all-time high, as investors shrugged off soft data on jobs and the services sector while keeping an eye on developments in Ukraine. The market showed little reaction to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which said severe weather across much of the United States took a toll on shopping and consumer spending in recent weeks. That led to slower economic growth or output in some areas of the country, according to the Fed's report of anecdotal information on the U.S. economy For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell again on Wednesday after rebounding from two-week lows in the previous session, with updates from some companies disappointing investors and tensions over Ukraine weighing on sentiment. Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose fell 7.8 percent, the top decliner on the FTSE 100 index, after warning of challenging market conditions and saying sales growth in 2014 would not be easy to achieve. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was steady on Thursday morning after rising to a one-week high the previous day, but trading was subdued with investors on the sidelines before the release of U.S. jobs data on Friday. In a peek at Friday's job numbers, payroll processor ADP said U.S. private-sector employers added fewer workers than expected in February, and the Institute for Supply Management showed services sector growth slowed in February, although soft data has been largely dismissed by the market and blamed on the weather. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by the European Central Bank. Market concerns about Ukraine continued to simmer in the background with high-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis making little apparent headway so far. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat on Wednesday as weather-clouded data sidelined investors and tensions in Ukraine calmed. Yields held steady after a rally on Monday and a sell-off on Tuesday as the European Union offered $15 billion and the United States offered $1 billion in financial support to Ukraine, which has been embroiled in a conflict with Russia. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Thursday, supported near $1,335 an ounce by weak U.S. data, with investors waiting for developments in the Ukraine geopolitical crisis and a key jobs report for further cues. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,336.66 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after rising slightly by 0.2 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS JAKARTA - Copper held steady on Thursday as worries over the crisis in Ukraine eased, but with any gains capped as China committed to reducing its pace of investment to a decade-low. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down to $7,030 a tonne by 1855 GMT. Copper hit its highest since March 26 at $7,068 a tonne on Tuesday, rebounding from three-month lows below $7,000 last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices slid nearly $2 per barrel on Wednesday as U.S. government data reflected weaker oil demand as Europe and the United States head into spring and refiners move into maintenance season. Prices also dropped as traders sold off the geopolitical risk premium accrued on Monday on fears of escalating tension in Ukraine. Those fears mostly subsided by Wednesday as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the related parties agreed to resolve tensions through dialogue For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)