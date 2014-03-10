EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Friday,
with the S&P 500 closing at a record after more jobs than
expected were created in February and January's figure was
revised higher.
The S&P 500 ended at a record closing high for the second
day in a row. Friday's milestone also was the S&P 500's fifth
record closing high in the past seven sessions.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main share index fell to a three-week
closing low on Friday as a landmark corporate bond default in
China, the world's top metals consumer, hit major mining stocks.
Lingering concerns about the crisis in Ukraine, after
Russia's effective seizure of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, also
weighed on the market.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares slipped from a five-week high on
Monday morning as disappointing Chinese trade data and
uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine prompted investors to
lock in recent gains.
Although the U.S. jobs data released on Friday was
surprisingly strong, it provided limited support because it also
cemented expectations of a further reduction in U.S. monetary
stimulus.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 1.4
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen rose across the board early on Monday as
investors gave riskier currencies, such as the Australian
dollar, a wide berth after China data fuelled worries about a
slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.
Figures released over the weekend showed a surprisingly
sharp drop in exports that tipped China's trade balance into a
deficit, while inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 13
months.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest
levels in six weeks on Friday after jobs gains were stronger
than expected in February, which could ease fears of an abrupt
slowdown in economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on
track to reduce its monetary stimulus.
Employers added 175,000 jobs to their payrolls last month
after creating 129,000 new positions in January, the Labor
Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate, however, rose
to 6.7 percent from a five-year low of 6.6 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower for a second straight session
on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data eased fears of an economic
slowdown and dimmed the metal's safe-haven appeal.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper dropped by its 5 percent daily
limit on Monday to its lowest in more than four years after weak
Chinese trade data fanned concerns over its metals industry
following the country's first domestic bond default last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil rose more than $1 a barrel on Friday as
Western relations with Russia worsened over the crisis in the
Ukraine and U.S. job growth accelerated by more than expected in
an upbeat sign for oil demand.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)