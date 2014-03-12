MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with selling picking
up late in the session, as investors cashed in some of the
recent market gains, but the S&P 500 finished less than 1
percent away from a record high set last week.
Indexes had swung between gains and losses in the first half
of the session, as the lack of major corporate earnings or
market-affecting data kept trading directionless, but they
closed near the day's lows.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied on Tuesday after
hitting a three-week low, with some investors seeing value in
beaten-down stocks, although the market remained vulnerable to
further declines in the near term.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.06 percent
lower at 6,685.52 points after falling to 6,660.59, its lowest
since the middle of February. It fell in the previous two
sessions on lingering tensions between Ukraine and Russia and on
concerns about China's economic growth.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid more than 2
percent on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after a
recent rally to a five-week high, while a stronger yen hit
overall sentiment and dragged down exporters like Toyota Motor.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 1.1
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen held onto gains early on Wednesday while
investors kept their distance from risk currencies such as the
Australian dollar amid worries about China's economic health and
following a late fall on Wall Street.
An absence of major economic data and fresh market-moving
news saw traders take their cue from stock market moves,
although the euro was briefly unsettled after a European Central
Bank official warned the bank could still ease if needed.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged higher on Tuesday,
with concern about geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine
and weakness in China's economy spurring some demand for
safe-haven bonds.
With diplomacy at a standstill in Ukraine, the acting
president announced formation of a volunteer national guard,
while ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich insisted he remained the
legitimate leader.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to overnight gains on Wednesday to
trade near its highest in four months, as global uncertainty
over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine burnished the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Shanghai copper fell by its five percent daily
limit on Wednesday and London copper touched a 44-month low, as
fears grew that credit-linked defaults in China could unlock
copper from financing deals and unleash further selling.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices fell below $100 per barrel
for the first time in a month as the potential for more Chinese
corporate bond defaults and rising crude stocks in the United
States raised concerns about the growth of oil demand.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)