MUMBAI, March 21 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, after a batch of
economic data pointed to an improving economy and investors
reassessed Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments that had fuelled
speculation of an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the central
bank.
After several weeks of soft economic data attributed by many
investors to harsh winter weather conditions, labour market data
on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for jobless
benefits hovered near three-month lows last week. A report from
the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed that factory
activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in March,
suggesting economic momentum may be on the upswing. For a full
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday, hit
by a drop in drugs group GlaxoSmithKline and a hint from the
Federal Reserve that U.S. interest rates may rise sooner than
previously expected.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 14.4 percent in
2013 and came close to a 13-year high in January, closed down
30.69 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,542.44 points.
TOKYO - Japanese markets are closed on Friday for a public
holiday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.3
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week peak
against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, but could
struggle to extend gains as investors awaited more clarity on
the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Fed officials including Richard Fisher, James Bullard and
Narayana Kocherlakota are all due to speak later on Friday,
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen surprised markets mid-week by
suggesting the possibility of raising interest rates early next
year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 2-year Treasuries hovered near
their highest in six months on Thursday, a day after Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled the central bank might
raise U.S. interest rates sooner than expected.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday after the Fed's
two-day policy meeting, Yellen said the Fed could raise rates
six months after its current bond-buying program ends, which
spurred selling on fears of an earlier-than-expected move away
from the bank's near-zero rate policy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up in thin trade on Friday but was on
track for its biggest weekly fall since September as the dollar
firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at an interest rate
hike in the first half of 2015.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper climbed half a percent on Friday but
was set to close the week little changed and not far from
three-and-a-half year lows, as worries about China's economy
clouded the outlook for demand.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Thursday as
sanctions against Russia injected a new risk premium into the
market and strong equities provided support, while U.S. crude
fell ahead of the April contract's expiry.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)