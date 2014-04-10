MUMBAI, April 10 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday after minutes
from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed a more
supportive central bank than investors had previously expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 181.04 points
or 1.11 percent, to end at 16,437.18. The S&P 500 gained
20.22 points or 1.09 percent, to finish at 1,872.18. The Nasdaq
Composite added 70.914 points or 1.72 percent, to close
at 4,183.90.
LONDON - Britain's blue-chip stock index staged a
technical bounce on Wednesday, helped by a rally in
housebuilders as analysts flagged buying opportunities in shares
that have underperformed recently.
The FTSE 100 had shed 1.6 percent over the previous
two days. However, charts showed the trend for the index
remained up and investors were still prepared to buy into market
dips, betting on a recovery in the global economy despite
geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and volatility in emerging
markets.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rebounded on Thursday morning after
minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve eased worries over the
timing of rate hikes, though Toyota Motor extended losses as
investors punished it for its latest global recall of vehicles.
The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 14,438.52 in
mid-morning trade, snapping a four-day losing streak that saw it
drop to a three-week low on the previous day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar drifted at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having fallen for
a fourth session after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March
meeting disappointed dollar bulls.
As a result, the dollar index has just about relinquished
all of its gains made since the head of the U.S. central bank on
March 19 suggested that interest rates may rise as soon as early
next year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Short- and medium-term U.S. Treasuries prices
rose on Wednesday as the record from the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting in March soothed some worries the central bank
might raise interest rates in the first half of 2015.
The perceived dovish tone of the minutes, from a March 18-19
Federal Open Market Committee meeting, sparked a wave of buying
of short and intermediate government debt, pushing yields to
their lowest levels in three weeks.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near two-week highs on Thursday
after minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting showed
that officials were not keen on increasing interest rates
anytime soon.
Spot gold was flat at $1,311.45 an ounce by 0034 GMT,
after rising for the last two sessions.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Thursday, supported by
the prospect U.S. interest rates may not rise as soon as
previously thought, while investors were awaiting Chinese trade
data to shed fresh light on demand in the world's top consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.4 percent to $6,641 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell by 0.8 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - - U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Wednesday,
driven by a technical rally and unexpectedly high gasoline
demand, while tensions between Russia and the West underpinned
Brent crude prices.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose more than expected last week, but
the build was overshadowed by a sharp spike in gasoline demand,
according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)