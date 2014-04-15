MUMBAI, April 15 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as
Citigroup's earnings and strong retail sales gave investors
reasons to buy equities despite a resurgence of geopolitical
uncertainties.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 146.49
points, or 0.91 percent, to end at 16,173.24. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index gained 14.92 points, or 0.82 percent, to
finish at 1,830.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced
22.96 points, or 0.57 percent, to close at 4,022.69.
LONDON - A rise in food and retail stocks, seen as
"defensive" plays with investors worried by tensions in Ukraine,
enabled Britain's top equity index to inch higher on Monday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.3
percent, or 22.06 points, at 6,583.76 points. Trading volumes
came in at around 1.1 times above the index's 3-month daily
average.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks rebounded from six-month lows on
Tuesday morning after strong U.S. retail sales data helped calm
nerves amid the backdrop of an escalating crisis in Ukraine.
A pullback in the yen on revived risk appetite also
underpinned the Nikkei share average, which rose 0.8
percent to 14,023.46 in mid-morning trade. The index shed 0.4
percent to 13,910.16 on Monday, the lowest closing level since
Oct. 8.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar started off the Asian session on firmer
footing on Tuesday, after U.S. retail sales data signalled a
brighter outlook for the U.S. economy.
U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years
in March, the latest data set to suggest growth was set to
spring back in the second quarter after an unusually harsh
winter.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as stocks
gained and better-than-expected retail sales data boosted
expectations that economic growth is picking up after months of
weakness blamed in part on bad weather.
Investors are focused on a busy week of data releases for
signs on the strength of the economy as the Federal Reserve
pares its bond purchases and look toward interest rate hikes
that most expect to begin next year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in three weeks
on Tuesday as heightened tensions between the West and Russia
over Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold was steady at $1,325.90 an ounce by 0021
GMT, not too far from its 3-week high of $1,330.90 hit on
Monday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Nickel hit its highest in nearly 14 months on
Monday on Indonesia's ore export ban, now in its third month,
and on the prospect of tougher sanctions on Russia over its
actions towards Ukraine.
The Indonesian government banned exports of nickel ore in
mid-January to force the creation of value-added mineral
processing in the country.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose more than $1.50 on Monday as
tensions escalated in Ukraine, while U.S. crude rose modestly
after positive retail sales data signaled a rebound in the U.S.
economy.
Western powers agreed on Monday to expand sanctions against
Russia over its actions in Ukraine by putting more people under
asset freezes and visa bans as violence escalated in Ukraine.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)