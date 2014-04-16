MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on
Tuesday, lifted by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola
and Johnson & Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum
names limited the Nasdaq's advance.
Coke and J&J, both Dow components, climbed after their
results while recent outperformers fell, a sign that investors
were rotating from growth stocks into value ones. In recent
weeks, high-growth stocks have been under pressure after a
meteoric rise in their prices took valuations to levels that
appeared unsustainable.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged down in cautious
trading on Tuesday, led down by miners on concerns about rising
supply and slowing demand for metals, with poor retail sales
data also weighing on the market.
The UK mining index fell 1.2 percent, the
biggest sectoral decliner, as prices of major industrial metals
fell 0.6 to 2.8 percent. Copper fell further on worries that
increased supplies and slowing growth in China would hurt demand
in the world's biggest metals-consuming country.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday after
a better performance on Wall Street overnight, with index
heavyweight SoftBank soaring after a strong earnings report from
its Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.8 percent to
14,246.65, extending its rebound from a six-month low around
13,885 hit earlier this month. The benchmark suffered its worst
weekly performance in three years last week
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses early on
Wednesday, while the other major currencies struggled for clear
direction as investors kept a nervous eye on developments in
Ukraine and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data.
The market is braced for China to report its slowest growth
in five years in the first quarter at a time when Beijing
appears to be resisting pressure to inject fresh stimulus into
the economy
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Tuesday as
rising tensions in Ukraine sparked a safety bid for U.S. bonds,
and a weak manufacturing survey for New York state pointed to
sluggish economic momentum.
Geopolitical tensions were high as Russia declared Ukraine
on the brink of civil war on Tuesday as Kiev said an
"anti-terrorist operation" against pro-Moscow separatists was
under way, with troops and armored personnel carriers seen near
a flashpoint eastern town
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was struggling near $1,300 an ounce on
Wednesday, after sliding overnight on technical selling and
fears of slackening demand in top consumer China.
The metal's losses come despite heightened geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine. Safe-haven bids for gold failed to emerge
even after Kiev began an operation against separatist militia in
the Russian-speaking east.
Spot gold was steady at $1,303.25 an ounce by 0027
GMT, after closing down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. At one point it
fell to a low of $1,290.34..
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose around half a percent on
Wednesday to recoup some of last session's losses, but trading
was subdued ahead of Chinese data that could show the extent of
slowdown in the world's top consumer of industrial metals.
Nickel was largely unchanged after falling from its highest
in 14 months in the last session.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
added 0.4 percent to $6,566.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT. The
most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
SCFcv1 lost 1 percent to 46,120 yuan a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday
after news that Ukrainian armed forces launched military
operations in the east of the country, though gains were limited
by the prospect of a resumption of oil exports from Libya.
Russia declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war as Kiev
began a "special operation" against pro-Russian separatists in
the eastern town of Kramatorsk and retook a main airfield there.
