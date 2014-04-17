EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday,
advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping
interest rates low and Yahoo rallied.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 162.29 points,
or 1.00 percent, to end at 16,424.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 19.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,862.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index
jumped 52.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 4,086.23.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday
after Chinese economic data came in a touch above forecasts,
with Tesco rising on aggressive strategy plans and Sports Direct
surging on a bullish note about the company.
The sportswear retailer surged 5.6 percent to the
lead FTSE 100 gainers. Traders cited a note from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as saying it could grow its top line at a
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 percent over the next 10
years, driven by online sales and expansion into Europe.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat in choppy
trade on Thursday morning as profit-taking from the previous
day's big gains offset strength in U.S. shares which rose on
confidence that the Federal Reserve will keep the interest rates
low.
Canon Inc outperformed the market, surging 2
percent and was the sixth most-traded stock by turnover after
the Nikkei daily reported that the manufacturer's operating
profit likely rose 50 percent for the January-March quarter.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.7
percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the
dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a
rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven
currency.
The dollar bought 102.22 yen after rising 0.3 percent
on Wednesday, while the euro reached a two-week high of 141.77
yen before edging back to 141.22 yen.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as
rising stocks reduced demand for lower risk government bonds,
and as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen expressed optimism on
the economy.
Better-then-expected growth in China, the world's largest
economy, and a rally in Yahoo shares helped stocks rise for a
third straight session
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady just above $1,300 an ounce on
Thursday supported by tensions in Ukraine, but the metal was at
the risk of adding to recent losses as the world's biggest
gold-backed fund saw its sharpest outflow in nearly four months.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,302.20 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after closing flat on Wednesday.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper rose for a second session on
Thursday, with slightly better-than-expected Chinese growth data
undeprinning the market.
Nickel gained 0.7 percent, building on Wednesday's gains and
trading near its highest in over a year on support from
escalating tensions between the West and Russia over the crisis
in Ukraine.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude rose toward $110 a barrel on
Wednesday on mounting tensions in Ukraine, while prices for U.S.
oil were nearly unchanged after a report showed a huge build in
stockpiles, which canceled out geopolitical concerns.
Ukrainian government forces and separatist pro-Russian
militia staged rival shows of force in eastern Ukraine on the
eve of crucial talks on the former Soviet state's future
