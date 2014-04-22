MUMBAI, April 22 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in
subdued trading as investors showed hesitation in the wake of a
strong rally last week and before a slew of key earnings
releases this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.71 points or
0.25 percent, to end at 16,449.25. The S&P 500 gained
7.04 points or 0.38 percent, to close at 1,871.89. The Nasdaq
Composite added 26.03 points or 0.64 percent, to finish
at 4,121.546.
LONDON Britain's top shares rose to a one-week closing high
on Thursday after upbeat U.S. results from Morgan Stanley MS.N
and Goldman Sachs GS.N drove up financials and allayed investor
concerns about the current earnings season.
Morgan Stanley shares gained after it unveiled a rise in
first-quarter earnings, while Goldman Sachs advanced after it
reported an 11 percent drop in profits but beat expectations.
TOKYO - Japanese shares advanced on Tuesday, taking heart
from a solid session on Wall Street, but gains were limited
below the two-week intraday high marked the previous day on
caution over upcoming earnings reports and tensions in Ukraine.
The Nikkei average was up 0.3 percent at 14,556.03
in midmorning trade, continuing its recovery from a six-month
low of 13,885.22 hit on Monday last week, after U.S. stocks
extended gains into a fifth day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held at two-week highs against a
basket of major currencies early on Tuesday after a subdued
session overnight, with many global financial centres shut for
the Easter long-weekend holiday.
Traders expect a slow start with no major economic data out
of Asia, although Australian inflation numbers, a survey on
China's manufacturing sector and an interest rate review in New
Zealand over the next two days should provide some interest.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on
Monday after anticipation of another round of strong U.S.
economic data limited safe-haven bids, and as traders discounted
conflict in Ukraine and emphasized efforts to ease tensions in
the country.
While conflict in Ukraine lingered on Monday, traders
concentrated on last Thursday's upbeat U.S. economic data
showing jobless claims remained low and factory activity was
better than expected, and an international agreement struck in
Geneva to lower tension in Ukraine.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a fourth session on
Tuesday, hovering near its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks as equities
climbed and on outflows from bullion-backed funds.
Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.11 an
ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal declined to $1,281.40 the day
before - its lowest since April 3.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange
slipped on Tuesday as the bourse reopened after a long holiday
weekend, still pressured by worries over Chinese demand amid a
slowdown in the world's top user of the industrial metal.
Nickel jumped nearly 2 percent to its highest level in more
than 14 months, supported by supply risks stemming from an
Indonesian mineral ore export ban and continuing tensions
between Ukraine and major nickel producer Russia.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil strengthened slightly while
U.S. crude futures were briefly supported by positive economic
data on Monday but prices were range-bound in low volumes
following Easter Sunday with no significant escalation in
tensions over Ukraine.
Gasoline futures led the U.S. oil complex with traders and
analysts citing a report of an upcoming refinery shutdown on the
Gulf Coast as supporting the contract.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)