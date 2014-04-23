MUMBAI, April 23 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a host of solid
earnings reports, along with strength in the healthcare sector,
helped lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to their sixth straight
advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.12 points or
0.40 percent, to end at 16,514.37. The S&P 500 gained
7.66 points or 0.41 percent, to 1,879.55. The Nasdaq Composite
added 39.912 points or 0.97 percent, to 4,161.458.
LONDON - Corporate activity in the pharmaceutical sector on
Tuesday pushed Britain's benchmark stock index to a two-week
high and to within sight of a peak for this year.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose 4.7 percent, with trading
volumes in the stock more than three times its 90-day average,
after the Sunday Times reported a 60-billion-pound ($101
billion) approach from U.S. peer Pfizer.
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average
opened up 0.64 percent at 14,480.41 on Wednesday, while the
broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.69 percent to 1,170.49.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.6
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The world's major currencies started trade on
Wednesday in Asia on familiar ground after an uninspired session
that kept the dollar, euro and yen locked in narrow ranges.
The euro last traded at $1.3806, having drifted up
from a near two-week low of $1.3785. Against the yen, the common
currency firmed a touch to 141.65, while the dollar
was flat at 102.60.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries
yields edged higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note
auction and as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised
the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal
Reserve, driving a preference for longer-dated Treasuries.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales slipped 0.2 percent to an annual rate of 4.59 million
units in March, the lowest level since July 2012 but still
stronger than economists had expected. There was also an
increase in supply and more first-time buyers entered the
market.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its lowest in more than
two months on Wednesday as stronger equities dented the metal's
safe-haven appeal and bullion funds showed weak investor
appetite.
Spot gold was trading flat at $1,283.40 an ounce by
0021 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest
since Feb. 11
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper futures edged lower on Wednesday
ahead of reading on China's manufacturing activity, with a
further contraction likely to cut the appetite for risky assets,
although nickel hit the highest in more than 14 months on
tighter supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.3 percent at $6,650 a tonne by 0110 GMT.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data
expected to show that inventories in the world's top
oil-consuming nation have risen close to record highs.
Brent also fell but was cushioned by continued concerns of
an escalation in the standoff in Eastern Ukraine that could lead
to further Western sanctions against Russia and disrupt supplies
from one of the world's biggest producers.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)