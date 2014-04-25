EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Nasdaq rose modestly in a choppy session on
Thursday, lifted by a rally in Apple shares a day after the iPad
maker's strong results, though tensions in Ukraine held the
broader market in check.
Shares of Apple Inc, the most valuable U.S. company
by market capitalization, jumped 8.2 percent to $567.77, the
biggest gain since August, a day after the company posted
revenue that far outpaced expectations. Apple also approved
another $30 billion stock-buyback plan, raised its dividend and
authorized a seven-for-one stock split.
LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a seven-week closing
high on Thursday, bolstered by expectations of deal-making in
the healthcare sector, though renewed tension in Ukraine dented
the market's gains.
Smith & Nephew SN.L, Europe's largest maker of artificial hips
and knees, led the blue-chip gains by rising 3.4 percent after
medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc said it would
buy orthopedic products company Biomet Inc.
TOKYO - Tokyo stocks fell Thursday on news that a U.S.-Japan
trade pact was not yet finalised after a meeting between the two
countries' leaders and on investor caution before a series of
Japanese corporate earnings reports.
The Nikkei share average closed down 1 percent at
14,404.99 while the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to
1,164.90 .TOPX, with trading volume slightly below the average
in the past month.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar came under pressure against the yen on
Friday as rising tension in Ukraine undermined optimism about
U.S. economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data.
The dollar traded at 102.30 yen, near a one-week low
of 102.085 hit on Thursday, after Ukrainian forces killed up to
five pro-Moscow rebels on Thursday as they closed in on the
separatists' military stronghold in the east.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury long bond yields fell for a third
straight session on Thursday, as renewed tensions between
Ukraine and Russia wiped out earlier gains posted after the
release of positive economic numbers.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries slipped as well, down
for a second consecutive day, as markets failed to nudge them
above their 200-day moving average of 2.7271 percent, prompting
short-covering.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday and held near
its weakest level in more than two months following overnight
gains in equities, but rising tensions in Ukraine could offer
some support.
Spot gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,292.50 an ounce by
0036 GMT. It had dropped to around a 2-1/2 month low of
$1,268.24 on Thursday due to firmer equities and a weaker
technical picture.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures climbed to their highest
level in seven weeks on Friday, buoyed by firm demand in top
consumer China, while nickel edged off 14-month peaks.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
touched a session high of $6,775 a tonne, its strongest since
March 7. It was up $6 at $6,759 by 0114 GMT, after gaining $83
on Thursday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose by more than a dollar a
barrel on Thursday as mutual accusations of aggression by
Ukraine and Russia raised concerns over future oil supplies,
while strong U.S. economic data suggested higher demand.
Ukraine resumed its operation to disarm pro-Moscow
separatists in the east of the country and retake their
positions, killing five and prompting Russia to launch fresh
military drills close to the Ukrainian border.
