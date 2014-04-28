EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, pulled lower by a
selloff in consumer discretionary stocks as bellwether names
Amazon.com and Ford Motor fell in the wake of their quarterly
earnings.
Amazon was the S&P 500's worst performer, down 9.9
percent to $303.83, and other high-flying sectors dropped along
with it. Social media names slid, with Twitter losing
7.1 percent to $41.61, and the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index
falling 2.4 percent as investors once again shied away from
riskier sectors.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped on Friday from
its seven-week closing high the day before, as growing tension
in Ukraine offset encouraging updates from media group Pearson
and betting agency William Hill.
Pearson rose 3.8 percent after saying it had made a
"solid" start to the year. William Hill gained 2.1
percent after its first-quarter results. The two companies were
the top gainers on the FTSE 100 index.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Monday, weighed down by a
drop on Wall Street and as tensions in the Ukraine drove up the
yen.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent to
14,276.42 in morning trade. The broader Topix index shed
1 percent to 1,158.03.
The dollar was on course to mark its fourth straight day of
losses against the safe-haven yen, as tensions mount over the
crisis in the Ukraine.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.5
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday
following a few days of directionless trading with investors
unlikely to take aggressive positions ahead of major events out
of the United States and euro zone.
Policy reviews by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
(BOJ) will also keep the market cautious in a holiday-shortened
week for much of Asia. Many centres in the region will shut on
Thursday for the Labour Day holiday, while Japan will be closed
on Tuesday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell to their lowest
in more than nine months on Friday, sliding for a fourth
straight session, as investors sought the safety of bonds after
Russia unexpectedly raised rates hours after the S&P downgraded
the country's credit rating.
The gap between short- and long-term interest rates, mainly
the spread between yields of 5-year notes and 30-year bonds,
also contracted on Friday to its narrowest since October 2009.
Some strategists said this flattening of the yield curve could
suggest the market sees the U.S. economy slowing.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed to its highest in 1-1/2 weeks on
Monday, as weaker equities and escalating geopolitical tensions
in Ukraine boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold rose 0.06 percent to $1,303.60 an ounce by
0024 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,305.11 - its highest since
April 16.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper prices edged to their highest in
seven weeks on Monday on tight Chinese copper supply, while
nickel pushed to its strongest in almost 15 months in the wake
of Indonesia's ban on ore shipments.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed to $6,790.75 a tonne, its highest since March 7, before
trading at $6,770.25 a tonne by 0117 GMT. Prices have rebounded
by 2 percent this month.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent edged up toward $110 a barrel on Monday as
tensions rose in Ukraine and Libya delayed the re-opening of a
damaged eastern port.
The United States and Europe are preparing new sanctions against
Russia as tensions escalated in eastern Ukraine. Pro-Russian
rebels paraded European monitors they are holding on Sunday,
freeing one but saying they had no plans to release another
seven.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)