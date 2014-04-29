EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended higher on Monday after a
volatile session, as gains in Apple and Pfizer
helped offset another round of selling in some high-growth tech
shares.
The Dow also managed to end the session with a modest gain,
while the Nasdaq closed slightly lower after rebounding from a
fall of over 1 percent. Leading the Nasdaq down was Amazon.com
, which extended Friday's sharp drop a day after its
earnings report.
LONDON - AstraZeneca shares surged to boost Britain's top
share index on Monday, after U.S. rival Pfizer said it
wanted to buy the drugmaker.
The FTSE 100 closed just off a 7-week closing high
after a volatile afternoon session as investors digested new
sanctions on Russia from the United States.
TOKYO - Japanese markets are shut on Tuesday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.2
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen
early on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a
surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for
additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned.
The common currency reached a three-week peak of 142.18 yen
, before slipping a touch to 141.97 yen. Against the
Australian dollar, it hovered near a five-week high of A$1.4985
EURAUD=R.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices on long-term U.S. Treasuries fell on
Monday with investors feeling comfortable embracing riskier
assets as upbeat U.S. housing numbers strengthened the view that
the world's largest economy was steadily recovering.
But long Treasuries pared losses, with medium-term U.S. debt
prices turning positive, as the Nasdaq index fell. The ongoing
political tension between Russia and Ukraine has also kept a cap
on long bond yields.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold traded below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday,
holding on to most of its losses from the previous session as
strong U.S. data offset safe-haven bids from escalating tensions
between Russia and the West.
Investors are now eyeing this week's U.S. jobs report and a
Federal Reserve policy meeting to further gauge the strength of
the world's largest economy and the central bank's stance on
tightening monetary policy.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper rose on Tuesday but was hovering
below a near two-month high, while top performer nickel also
held below near 15-month highs on fading momentum ahead of a
slew of holidays in Asia this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.2 percent to $6,762 a tonne by 0124 GMT. The contract
hit its highest level since March 7 in the previous session at
$6,798 a tonne, before closing with a small loss.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell almost $1.50 a barrel
on Monday as Libya prepared to resume exports from an eastern
port, while the spread versus U.S. futures abruptly narrowed
after widening for two weeks.
Libya, a major producer, lifted force majeure at the eastern
oil port of Zueitina, paving the way to restart exports at a
second port after a deal with rebels to unblock major terminals
