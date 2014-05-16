EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, giving the Dow and
the S&P 500 their worst declines in more than a month, as
small-cap shares extended their retreat and Wal-Mart results
disappointed.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks lost 0.7
percent, well off its session low where it hit correction
territory, down more than 10 percent from its early March record
close of 1,208.65. It ended down 9.3 percent from that high.
LONDON - Britain's top shares dropped on Thursday, led down
by airlines, as investors bet on a period of consolidation for
the FTSE 100 after it reached a 14-year high earlier in the day.
Profit-taking continued for shares of British Airways owner
IAG and easyJet. Both airlines have jumped
around 40 percent in the last 12 months, and investors have been
cashing in the gains.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday
after a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while Sony Corp
and Credit Saison Co weighed as foreign investors
unloaded the stocks after their earnings disappointed the
market.
The Nikkei ended down 0.8 percent at 14,298.21.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.4
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro was back in familiar territory against the
dollar early on Friday, having staged a surprisingly strong
rebound from a 2-1/2 month trough as investors booked profits on
bearish positions ahead of the weekend.
The common currency stood at $1.3714 after closing
nearly flat in New York. It had fallen as far as $1.3648 in
response to data showing the euro zone grew much less than
expected at the start of the year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
six-month lows on Thursday in heavy volume after Greek
government bonds weakened and sparked safety buying of U.S.
debt, even though U.S. economic data pointed overall to a
firming economy.
The size of the rally provoked head scratching by many
analysts trying to pinpoint the exact impetus for the move, with
a large amount of short-covering seen exacerbating the fall in
yields.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold struggled below $1,300 an ounce on Friday
as U.S. jobs and factory data indicated brighter prospects for
the economy, hurting the metal's appeal as an investment hedge.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,296.30 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after dropping 0.7 percent on Thursday. The metal is
still up 0.6 percent for the week on earlier gains on Ukraine
tensions.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Nickel prices steadied on Friday, finding their
feet after a six percent fall partly eroded this year's stellar
rally, while copper prices eyed their biggest weekly gain in
nearly two months on improving demand.
Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded
little changed at $18,770 a tonne on Friday, having slumped more
than 6 percent on Thursday, erasing much of May's spectacular
gains. Nickel is still up 35 percent this year..
OIL
NEW YORK - Front-month Brent crude futures rose and went off
the board on Thursday at the highest settlement since March,
while U.S. futures fell, snapping a string of three straight
higher settlements.
While concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and a tightening
global oil market continued to support oil futures and helped
June Brent finish higher, Brent for delivery in nearby months
fell on pressure from news of returning Libya supply.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)