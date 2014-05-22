EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding from
the previous day's broad selloff, after minutes of the Federal
Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers have discussed the
eventual tightening of monetary policy but made no decisions on
which tools to use.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1 percent, its biggest
daily percentage jump since mid-April. Goldman Sachs was
the top gainer on the blue chip index, up 1.9 percent at
$159.35.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as
shares in drugmaker AstraZeneca rebounded on the view
that what appeared to have been an unsuccessful bid for the
company may still have a chance of going through.
AstraZeneca rose 2.6 percent, adding the most points to the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which closed up 19.04 points
or 0.3 percent at 6,821.04 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose sharply on
Thursday morning as a survey showing an encouraging improvement
in Chinese manufacturing added to an already upbeat mood after
the U.S. Federal Reserve reaffirmed its commitment to support
the economy.
China's factory sector turned in its best performance in
five months in May, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on
Thursday.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen was on the defensive in early Asian trade
on Thursday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the
euro and dollar as an improvement in risk appetite dampened
demand for the safe haven currency.
The dollar fetched 101.46 yen, well off a 3-1/2 month
low of 100.80 plumbed overnight. Similarly the euro at 138.80
was off its 3-1/2 month trough of 138.15.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Medium- and longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields
rose on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
latest policy meeting suggested the central bank would be slow
in raising interest rates.
Minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting said the central
bank's staff presented several approaches to raising short-term
interest rates, but said the discussion was simply "prudent
planning" and not a sign rate hikes would come any time soon.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Thursday as the top
bullion-backed fund posted its biggest outflow in three weeks
and after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would continue
to trim its stimulus measures.
Spot gold had fallen $1 to $1,290.40 an ounce by 0024
GMT. Platinum and palladium continued to add to
gains on supply fears as strikes in major producer South Africa
dragged on for a 17th week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Thursday from a nine-day
low hit the session before after Federal Reserve meeting minutes
reassured markets that discussions around rate hikes were
"prudent planning" and not a sign hikes would come any time
soon.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.3 percent to $6,851.75 a tonne by 0125 GMT, paring
small losses from the previous session. Copper dropped to $6,785
a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since May 12 as momentum
spluttered after it failed to build on last week's two-month
peak.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil reached a one-month high on Wednesday,
rising nearly $2 a barrel, after the government reported a large
draw in commercial crude stocks, while renewed fighting in Libya
that kept output low boosted Brent prices.
U.S. crude stocks fell last week as imports slumped to the
lowest since 1997, while gasoline and distillate inventories
rose, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)