MUMBAI May 27 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday,
buoyed by a rally in housing stocks after better-than-expected
home sales and a jump in Hewlett-Packard shares a day after the
personal computer maker said it would cut more jobs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.19 points or
0.38 percent, to 16,606.27. The S&P 500 gained 8.04
points or 0.42 percent, to end at 1,900.53, a record. The Nasdaq
Composite added 31.47 points or 0.76 percent, to
4,185.81.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top equity index slipped on Friday to
record its biggest weekly loss in more than a month, led by
selloffs in oil group Tullow and luxury brand Burberry.
The FTSE 100 closed 0.1 percent lower at 6,815.75
points, recording a 0.6 percent fall on the week, the steepest
since April 10.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh
seven-week high on Tuesday, extending gains into a fourth day as
recent upbeat Chinese and U.S. data continued to lift investors'
risk appetite.
The Nikkei was up 0.8 percent at 14,724.84 in
midmorning trade after touching 14,732.68, its highest since
April 8. It rose 1 percent to 14,602.52 on Monday.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open flat.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in
Asia on Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the
dollar with public holidays in the United States and Britain all
but ensuring an anaemic session overnight.
The common currency last stood at $1.3644, having
slid as far as $1.3615 on Monday. Against the yen, it traded at
139.10, off a low of 138.73. Just last week, the euro
hit a three-month trough of 138.15.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on
uncertainty ahead of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine
elections, which overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S.
housing data and spurred safe-haven bids.
Traders sought safe-haven bonds on the belief that the
elections could result in market volatility, including renewed
worries of a Greek exit from the euro zone and the potential for
greater geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia and Ukraine.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors
await U.S. economic data for directional cues, while platinum
group metals rose for a second day as labour strikes dragged on
in key producer South Africa.
Spot gold was flat at $1,292.40 an ounce by 0027 GMT.
The metal has been trading in a tight range in the last few
sessions, struggling to get past $1,300.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged to its highest in nearly three
months on Tuesday as markets reopened after a holiday weekend,
underpinned by buying in top user China and expectations of
monetary easing in Europe.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
touched $6,966, its highest since March 7. By 0134 GMT, it stood
at $6,956 a tonne, up 0.4 percent on the day.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude eased to near $110 a barrel on
Monday, down from last week's two-and-a-half month high, as
worries over Ukraine eased slightly following a presidential
election.
Resistance levels for Brent and U.S. crude, or West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), on technical charts were also keeping a lid
on gains. Market activity was limited with the U.S. and UK
markets were closed for holidays.
July Brent crude closed down 22 cents at $110.32 a
barrel after hitting a two-and-a-half month high at $111.04 on
May 22.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)