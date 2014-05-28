EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as the S&P 500 scored
a second straight record close, buoyed by the latest round of
merger activity and as expectations for rate cuts by the
European Central Bank stoked investors' appetite for equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 69.23 points
or 0.42 percent, to end at 16,675.50. The S&P 500
advanced 11.38 points or 0.60 percent, to 1,911.91, a record.
The Nasdaq Composite added 51.26 points or 1.22 percent,
to 4,237.07.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's main equity index climbed on Tuesday,
lifted by gains in chip designer ARM and
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), which pushed the
market back to within reach of its record high.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 29.19 points,
or 0.4 percent, at 6,844.94 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up on Wednesday morning as
strong U.S. data buoyed market sentiment, but further gains were
expected to be limited due to a lack of fresh catalysts.
The benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.3 percent at
14,655.72 in midmorning trade, after dipping into negative
territory earlier
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.4
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak
against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having
edged up on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record
high on Wall Street.
The dollar index rose as far as 80.470 - a level last
seen in early April - but has since retreated to 80.350.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. long-term bond prices rose for a second
straight session on Tuesday, boosted by a combination of
month-end buying by institutional investors and a relatively
weak two-year auction.
There has been demand for long-term Treasuries since the
middle of May for month-end purposes, analysts said, with volume
moderate following a long holiday weekend in the United States.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell to a fresh 3-1/2 month low on
Wednesday, adding to sharp overnight losses, as strong U.S.
economic data blunted its investment-hedge appeal and after a
drop in imports by top consumer China.
Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,261.84 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after dropping 2.3 percent in the previous session -
its biggest one-day drop since December.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel firmed on Wednesday as unrest at a
New Caledonian mine kept supply threats in focus amid
expectations for a supply deficit as soon as next year, while
London copper drifted from near three-month peaks.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) edged up 0.2 percent to $19,585 a tonne, reversing small
losses in the previous session. Prices are still up by more than
40 percent this year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as
traders took profit after a long holiday weekend, with prices
supported by violence in Ukraine and expectations for a draw on
U.S. crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub.
The tumble pulled Brent and U.S. crude lower, with Brent
settling 30 cents down at $110.02 a barrel. U.S. light
crude oil settled 24 cents lower at $104.11 a barrel.
U.S. gasoline RBc1 fell 2.8 cents to $2.9952 a gallon.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)