MUMBAI, June 2 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up to end at
record highs on Friday, wrapping up four straight months of
gains, after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to
rush into stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.43 points or
0.11 percent, to 16,717.17. The S&P 500 gained 3.54
points or 0.18 percent, to 1,923.57. The Nasdaq Composite
fell 5.33 points or 0.13 percent, to 4,242.62.
LONDON - A drop in major mining stocks dragged down
Britain's blue-chip equity index on Friday, frustrating the
market's attempts to break new ground and hit record highs.
The FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4 percent, or
26.78 points, at 6,844.51 points.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to an
eight-week high on Monday after strong Chinese factory data and
rising Japanese corporate spending lifted sentiment.
The Nikkei was up 1.6 percent at 14,873.01 in
midmorning trade, its highest since April 7
HONG KONG - Hong Kong, China markets closed for holiday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade,
while the euro came under pressure as the market braced for
further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this
week.
Short-term investors increased short positioning on the euro
to 16,633 contracts from 9,220 a week ago, according to data for
the week ended May 27 released by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday
as the investor demand that stoked May's bond rally faded and
Wall Street dealers sought to resell their share of this week's
$95 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply.
The rise in Treasuries yields accelerated on a surprise
pickup in a private measure of U.S. Midwest business activities
in May, supporting the view of a solid economic rebound in the
second quarter after a contraction in the first quarter due
partly to a harsh winter.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slid for a fifth straight session on
Monday, in its longest losing streak since November, as investor
sentiment was hurt by stronger global equities and weak physical
demand in Asia.
Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,247.20 an ounce by
0028 GMT. It wasn't too far from a 4-month low of $1,241.99 hit
on Friday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - - London copper rose on Monday, underpinned by
seasonal buying interest in China, but trading volumes were
light due to a holiday in the top user of the metal.
Copper's gains came after the metal climbed 3 percent in
May, marking its biggest monthly advance so far this year, with
renewed momentum in China expected to keep a floor under prices
in the near term.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell on Friday as traders took profit
at the end of the month, although the American benchmark rose 3
percent in May, underpinned by supply worries and strong
gasoline demand in the United States.
Brent settled 56 cents down at $109.41 a barrel.
U.S. light crude oil retraced its losses having fallen by
$1.18 to an intra-session low of $102.40 to settle 87 cents
lower at $102.71 a barrel. Trading in May ranged between $105
and $99.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)