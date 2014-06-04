EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Tuesday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating from Monday's record closing levels as traders found few reasons to buy following a string of gains. A rise in semiconductor companies' shares limited losses.

About half of the 10 primary S&P 500 sector indexes were down for the day, led by telecom, which fell 1 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower in light trade on Tuesday, with most stocks falling in thin volumes ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting this week.

Substantial buying of shares in plumbing supplier Wolseley provided some support.

Wolseley rose 1.6 percent to be the top FTSE 100 gainer, after it reported a 5.1 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like revenue and said it expected sales to grow about 4 percent in the next six months

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as investors largely stayed on the sidelines before major events this week, while the steel sector outperformed on a brokerage's upgrade.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,059.71 in mid-morning trade after dipping into negative territory. It gained 0.7 percent to close at 15,034.25 on Tuesday, the highest closing level since April 4.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong market to open flat.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung onto modest overnight gains early on Wednesday, having been squeezed higher in what some traders described as a 'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake of subdued euro zone inflation data.

The common currency last stood at $1.3620 after climbing off a four-month trough to $1.3585. It also gained ground on the yen, reaching a three-week high of 139.78.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are likely to climb after they fell to 11-month lows last week.

Yields have risen this week after month-end buying from last week dissipated.

Investors have also covered bets that yields would rise in recent weeks, which helped to push them lower. But traders said those bets were being reset, which is put pressure on the bonds and sent yields higher again.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was treading water on Wednesday, hovering near a four-month low hit in the previous session, as investors await U.S. economic data, amid increasing optimism about growth and sluggish bullion demand in Asia.

Markets are eyeing U.S. private hiring data later on Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday to gauge economic strength. Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge at times of economic uncertainty.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper prices fell to a two-week low on Wednesday on jitters about improving supply from Indonesia, although encouraging manufacturing reports from China and the United States kept a floor under prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.7 percent to $6,820 a tonne by 0138 GMT, its lowest since May 21 and extending losses of almost 1 percent in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude held near $109 a barrel on Wednesday, as investors eyed U.S. oil inventory data and looked to euro zone policies they hope could spur growth and boost the region's energy demand.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss a batch of measures aimed at stimulating the economy after inflation in the region dropped to record lows in May

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)