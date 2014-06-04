EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped in thin volume on Tuesday,
with the Dow and the S&P 500 retreating from Monday's record
closing levels as traders found few reasons to buy following a
string of gains. A rise in semiconductor companies' shares
limited losses.
About half of the 10 primary S&P 500 sector indexes were
down for the day, led by telecom, which fell 1
percent.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower in light
trade on Tuesday, with most stocks falling in thin volumes ahead
of the European Central Bank's meeting this week.
Substantial buying of shares in plumbing supplier Wolseley
provided some support.
Wolseley rose 1.6 percent to be the top FTSE 100
gainer, after it reported a 5.1 percent rise in third-quarter
like-for-like revenue and said it expected sales to grow about 4
percent in the next six months
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy
trade on Wednesday morning as investors largely stayed on the
sidelines before major events this week, while the steel sector
outperformed on a brokerage's upgrade.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,059.71 in
mid-morning trade after dipping into negative territory. It
gained 0.7 percent to close at 15,034.25 on Tuesday, the highest
closing level since April 4.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong market to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro clung onto modest overnight gains early on
Wednesday, having been squeezed higher in what some traders
described as a 'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake
of subdued euro zone inflation data.
The common currency last stood at $1.3620 after climbing off
a four-month trough to $1.3585. It also gained ground on
the yen, reaching a three-week high of 139.78.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in
three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are
likely to climb after they fell to 11-month lows last week.
Yields have risen this week after month-end buying from last
week dissipated.
Investors have also covered bets that yields would rise in
recent weeks, which helped to push them lower. But traders said
those bets were being reset, which is put pressure on the bonds
and sent yields higher again.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was treading water on Wednesday, hovering
near a four-month low hit in the previous session, as investors
await U.S. economic data, amid increasing optimism about growth
and sluggish bullion demand in Asia.
Markets are eyeing U.S. private hiring data later on
Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls on Friday to gauge economic
strength. Gold is often seen as an investment-hedge at times of
economic uncertainty.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper prices fell to a two-week low on
Wednesday on jitters about improving supply from Indonesia,
although encouraging manufacturing reports from China and the
United States kept a floor under prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.7 percent to $6,820 a tonne by 0138 GMT, its lowest
since May 21 and extending losses of almost 1 percent in the
previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude held near $109 a barrel on Wednesday,
as investors eyed U.S. oil inventory data and looked to euro
zone policies they hope could spur growth and boost the region's
energy demand.
The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss a
batch of measures aimed at stimulating the economy after
inflation in the region dropped to record lows in May
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)