EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended at new highs
on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut rates to record
lows and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of
deflation.
Investors are now focused on Friday's U.S. payrolls report
for May. It is expected to show job growth slowed last month and
the unemployment rate ticked up, but not by enough to upset the
view that the economy is bouncing back.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday,
missing out on a broader rally among Europe's stock markets
which were boosted by new ECB economic stimulus measures.
Traders said the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index was
hindered by the fact that the ECB's measures had led to the
sterling currency rising against the euro, since a
strong pound can impact the ability of British companies to
export overseas.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks ended at a near three-month high on
Thursday as the weak-yen trend supported the mood, but gains
were limited as investors took a breather from recent sharp
gains ahead of key events such as a U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,079.37,
the highest closing level since March 11.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong market expected to open up 0.5
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro consolidated gains early on Friday, having
staged a dramatic rebound from a four-month trough as investors
booked profits after the European Central Bank eased policy in a
long-anticipated move.
The common currency last traded at $1.3662, after
rallying 0.5 percent on Thursday. Momentum could see it test
resistance at $1.3688/90 ahead of the closely watched U.S.
non-farm payrolls due later in the day.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after
the ECB cut interest rates to record lows and announced new
measures meant to help stimulate the region's economy.
The ECB said it was setting a negative deposit rate,
effectively charging banks to deposit overnight. The move,
without precedent in ECB history, came in response to a slowdown
in inflation, to far below the central bank's target, amid weak
euro zone lending.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday
and was headed for a weekly rise after two straight declines,
after the ECB launched a series of measures to pump money into
the sluggish euro zone economy.
Investors refrained from taking big positions in early
trading as they were eyeing the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
later in the day for a gauge on the world's biggest economy.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Friday, set for its
second weekly fall as optimism over economic growth in top user
China was overshadowed by a probe into metals financing at a
major port in the country.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.1 percent to $6775.25 a tonne by 0134 GMT, after
closing little changed the previous session when prices hit
their lowest since May 12 at $6,754 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose and U.S. crude oil
pared losses on Thursday in choppy trading as the euro and
dollar reacted to the ECB interest rate cut and investors
anticipated growing oil demand in Europe.
The dollar initially strengthened against the euro after the
ECB cut interest rates to record lows and announced negative
interest rates on overnight deposits.
