EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Monday after a drop in energy shares, while the Nasdaq edged higher with Yahoo .

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.94 points or 0.15 percent, to 17,111.42, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points or 0.31 percent, to 2,001.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.39 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,592.29.

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell further from last week's 14-1/2 year high on Monday, hurt by firms with exposure to Scotland after a poll unexpectedly showed a lead for supporters of Scottish independence before a Sept. 18 referendum.

The FTSE 100 closed down 20.33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,834.77.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose modestly on Tuesday after the yen dropped to a six-year low against the dollar, lifting exporters such as Honda Motor Co and Sony Corp, but weak crude oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 15,774.21 points by mid-morning, moving close to its seven-month high of 15,829.38 hit last week.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9 for a public holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a run in sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more buying interest.

The dollar index climbed as far as 84.349, bringing into view the July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take it to highs not seen since July 2010.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve renewed concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate increase, and as traders anticipated this week's supply.

Investors expect the Fed to keep interest rates lower for longer, and to raise them more slowly, than U.S monetary policymakers themselves expect, according to research by the San Francisco bank published on Monday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near its lowest in three months on Tuesday after sharp overnight losses as the dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies, dimming the metal's appeal as a currency hedge.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,255.20 an ounce by 0028 GMT. The metal closed down 1 percent on Monday, after earlier hitting $1,251.24 - its lowest since June.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London nickel slipped from near two-month highs on Tuesday as the dollar rose, sparking profit-taking across metals, but gains were underpinned by prospects of an ore export ban from the Philippines.

Nickel prices rallied more than 7 percent over the previous four trading days on concerns the top supplier of nickel ore for China's stainless steel industry could wind back or halt exports, worsening a supply shortfall after a similar move by Indonesia in January.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first time in 16 months, before returning to close in three-digit territory but down on the day as fear of OPEC output cuts helped the market recover from weak Chinese and U.S. data.

Brent settled down 62 cents at $100.20, after earlier slumping to $99.36, the lowest since May 1, 2013.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)