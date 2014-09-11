EQUITIES

NEW YORK - A rebound in Apple shares helped push U.S. stocks higher on Wednesday, breaking the market's two-day string of losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.84 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,068.71, the S&P 500 gained 7.25 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,995.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.24 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,586.52.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index made little progress on Wednesday as a fall in the shares of chipmaker ARM and uncertainty over Scotland's independence vote next week pegged back the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen in the last three sessions, closed up by 1.11 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,830.11 points.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near eight-month high on Thursday morning as the weak yen lifted sentiment ahead of a meeting later in the day between the central bank governor and prime minister fuelled expectations for additional easing.

The Nikkei climbed 0.6 percent to 15,889.98 in mid-morning trade after reaching up to 15,905.03, the highest since mid-January.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.21 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable".

The kiwi sank as far as $0.8180, bringing into view its 2014 trough of $0.8052 set in February. It has fallen more than 6 U.S. cents from the July high of $0.8839.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders sold the debt to make way for new supply and continued to anticipate a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.

Benchmark 10-year yields hit their highest level in over a month, while 30-year yields hit their highest level in just under a month after the Treasury's auction of $21 billion in benchmark 10-year notes and ahead of Thursday's auction of $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its lowest level in three months on Thursday, hit by fears of an early hike in U.S interest rates, a stronger dollar and an apparent easing of tensions over the Ukraine.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,248.95 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping 0.6 percent on Wednesday, when it hit a three-month low of $1,243.56.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper was perched above one-month lows on Thursday but looked vulnerable to fresh losses as cracks appeared in global economic growth, while expectations supply will rise towards the year-end also kept a lid on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,872.50 a tonne by 0025 GMT, from the previous session when prices eked out a small advance.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and Brent to a 17-month low on Wednesday on rising supply and tepid demand as OPEC lowered projected demand for its crude and data showed U.S. refined product stocks jumped.

Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.12 to settle at $98.04 a barrel, off for a fifth straight session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)