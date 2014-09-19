EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept intact its pledge to keep interest rates low, providing a backstop for investors that helped lift both the Dow and S&P to record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 109.14 points, or 0.64 percent, to 17,265.99, the S&P 500 added 9.79 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,011.36, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 31.24 points, or 0.68 percent, to 4,593.43.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Thursday as investors started to price in a vote by Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom, with further support coming from expectations that interest rates will stay low in the United States for an extended period.

The FTSE 100 closed up 38.39 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,819.29 points.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks extended gains to an 8-1/2 month high on Friday after the yen dropped to a six-year low, underpinned by the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, and after the first result in the Scottish independence vote went to the unionist camp.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.5 percent to 16,301.08 at the midday break, nearing a December 30 high of 16,320.22.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.2 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort from early results of a Scottish referendum that indicated a break-up of the United Kingdom will be averted.

The results from several small boroughs showed a solid lead for the "No" camp to independence. Earlier, a YouGov survey showed support for Scottish independence amounted to 46 percent of the electorate with 54 percent wanting to stay in the United Kingdom

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices turned down on Thursday, with investors driving some shorter-maturity yields to highs not seen since 2011 a day after the Federal Reserve raised forecasts for some interest rates.

Yields on two-year notes touched a high of 0.597 percent before settling back to 0.5686 percent on a 1/32 price decline. That level was last seen in May 2011.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - - Gold held above its lowest in 8-1/2 months on Friday but was headed for a third straight weekly drop on fears that a rate hike in the United States and a strengthening economy could dim the metal's appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,224.64 an ounce by 0037 GMT, poised for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was set to end the week flat on Friday as concerns simmered over the timing of a possible U.S. rate hike, while signs of slowing growth in top metals user China also dragged.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in August was an aberration and reinforcing the market's view that U.S. interest rates will climb earlier than had been expected.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil fell on Thursday, pressured by ample supply, concerns about demand growth and a stronger U.S. dollar. Traders pinned much of the fall on the U.S. dollar's rally to its highest in more than four years against a basket of currencies.

Brent fell $1.27 to settle at $97.70 a barrel. Prices have declined around 15 percent from a nine-month peak of $115.71 reached in June.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)