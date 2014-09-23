EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the S&P
500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August, as
the latest housing data came in much weaker than expected,
raising new concerns about the rate of growth in the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.06 points,
or 0.62 percent, to 17,172.68, the S&P 500 lost 16.11
points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,994.29 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 52.10 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,527.69.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index slid on Monday, led
lower by supermarket retailer Tesco which slumped as it
cut its profit forecast for the third time in two months after
finding a fault in its accounts.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 0.3 percent
on Friday on relief that Scotland voted against breaking away
from the UK, closed down 64.29 points, or 0.9 percent, at
6,773.63, extending its retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year
high of 6,904.86.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as
investors booked gains in heavyweight Softbank after
the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, but the
broader market held firmer near six-year high.
The Nikkei declined 0.7 percent to 16,205.90, with a
6.1 percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for more than a
half of the benchmark's fall.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak
against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Tuesday as
the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a
bit of a breather.
The dollar index last traded at 84.699, having peaked
at 84.861 on Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has
posted 10 straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates
would rise long before those in Europe or Japan.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their
lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that lingering
weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to
maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.
Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight
session on the view that the Fed's latest interest rate
projections, which suggest that rates will eventually rise
faster than previously expected, were too optimistic given
lingering weakness in areas such as U.S. jobs growth.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near January lows on Tuesday,
hurt by outflows from the top bullion backed exchange-traded
fund as investors adjust positions in anticipation of higher
interest rates in the United States and further strength in the
dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,215.56 an ounce by
0032 GMT, not too far from a near nine-month low of $1,208.36
reached in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper futures ticked higher on Tuesday but
held near their weakest level since June on nagging worries
about economic growth in top consumer China ahead of the release
of a closely-watched data.
The HSBC flash reading on manufacturing (PMI) for September
is expected to dip to the flat level of 50.0 from August's
microscopically expansionary 50.2, though the market is braced
for an even weaker number.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell on Monday as ample supply
and slowing economic growth in Europe and China outweighed
expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell $1.42 to settle
at $96.97 a barrel, having dropped $2.01 intraday to $96.38.
