EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August, as the latest housing data came in much weaker than expected, raising new concerns about the rate of growth in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.06 points, or 0.62 percent, to 17,172.68, the S&P 500 lost 16.11 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,994.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.10 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,527.69.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index slid on Monday, led lower by supermarket retailer Tesco which slumped as it cut its profit forecast for the third time in two months after finding a fault in its accounts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 0.3 percent on Friday on relief that Scotland voted against breaking away from the UK, closed down 64.29 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,773.63, extending its retreat from this month's 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday as investors booked gains in heavyweight Softbank after the listing of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, but the broader market held firmer near six-year high.

The Nikkei declined 0.7 percent to 16,205.90, with a 6.1 percent slide in Softbank shares accounting for more than a half of the benchmark's fall.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Tuesday as the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a bit of a breather.

The dollar index last traded at 84.699, having peaked at 84.861 on Monday, a high not seen since July 2010. It has posted 10 straight weeks of gains as markets wagered U.S. rates would rise long before those in Europe or Japan.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries fell for a third straight session on the view that the Fed's latest interest rate projections, which suggest that rates will eventually rise faster than previously expected, were too optimistic given lingering weakness in areas such as U.S. jobs growth.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was stuck near January lows on Tuesday, hurt by outflows from the top bullion backed exchange-traded fund as investors adjust positions in anticipation of higher interest rates in the United States and further strength in the dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,215.56 an ounce by 0032 GMT, not too far from a near nine-month low of $1,208.36 reached in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper futures ticked higher on Tuesday but held near their weakest level since June on nagging worries about economic growth in top consumer China ahead of the release of a closely-watched data.

The HSBC flash reading on manufacturing (PMI) for September is expected to dip to the flat level of 50.0 from August's microscopically expansionary 50.2, though the market is braced for an even weaker number.

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil futures fell on Monday as ample supply and slowing economic growth in Europe and China outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Brent crude for November delivery LCOc1 fell $1.42 to settle at $96.97 a barrel, having dropped $2.01 intraday to $96.38.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)