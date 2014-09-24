EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with consumer
staples leading the S&P 500 down to its third straight daily
loss, as investors grew concerned about the pace of global
economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.81 points,
or 0.68 percent, to 17,055.87, the S&P 500 lost 11.52
points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,982.77 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.00 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,508.69.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down
by healthcare shares, as new U.S. tax rules made it less likely
companies such as Shire and AstraZeneca would
become takeover targets.
The broader FTSE 100 closed down 97.55 points, or
1.4 percent, at 6,676.08 points, falling further from this
month's 14 1/2-year high of 6,904.86.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese shares stepped back on Wednesday, after
U.S. air strikes in Syria dampened risk sentiment and curbed the
yen's fall - the main driver of the market's rally in the past
several weeks.
Returning from a market holiday on Tuesday, the Nikkei
average fell 0.1 percent to 16,192.02, slipping further
from a seven-year peak of 16,205.90 hit on last Friday.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.25 percent
higher.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a
basket of major currencies on Wednesday, underpinned by
safe-haven buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in
Syria.
The dollar index was slightly higher at 84.671, in
sight of Monday's high of 84.861, which was its loftiest level
since July 2010.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields
fell on Tuesday to their lowest since Sept. 11 after weak
European economic data raised concerns about global growth and
U.S. strikes in Syria spurred safe-haven bids.
European data showed a contraction in French business
activity and slower growth in German manufacturing this month.
Analysts said concerns of slowing global economic growth pushed
European bond yields lower and drove demand for higher-yielding
U.S. Treasuries.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a third day in four on
Wednesday, as a firmer dollar and upbeat U.S. manufacturing data
kept prices near their lowest since January and prompted
investors to pull out of bullion funds.
Spot gold had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,221.04 an
ounce by 0052 GMT, after rising in the previous session on a
weaker dollar and some safe-haven buying. The metal had risen
over 1.5 percent on Tuesday, but pared gains to close up 0.7
percent.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was stuck near three-month lows on
Wednesday as more evidence of brighter economic prospects in the
United States failed to overcome jitters over global growth and
swelling supply.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed on Wednesday at $6,719 a tonne by 0054 GMT, from
the previous session when it also closed little changed.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil inched lower on Tuesday as ample
global supplies outweighed tensions in the Middle East, while
U.S. oil bounced higher after four sessions of losses.
Brent for November delivery fell 12 cents to settle
at $96.85 a barrel after climbing as high as $97.59 a barrel in
early trading. It hit a two-year low of $96.21 last week.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)