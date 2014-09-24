EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with consumer staples leading the S&P 500 down to its third straight daily loss, as investors grew concerned about the pace of global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 116.81 points, or 0.68 percent, to 17,055.87, the S&P 500 lost 11.52 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,982.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.00 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,508.69.

LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare shares, as new U.S. tax rules made it less likely companies such as Shire and AstraZeneca would become takeover targets.

The broader FTSE 100 closed down 97.55 points, or 1.4 percent, at 6,676.08 points, falling further from this month's 14 1/2-year high of 6,904.86.

TOKYO - Japanese shares stepped back on Wednesday, after U.S. air strikes in Syria dampened risk sentiment and curbed the yen's fall - the main driver of the market's rally in the past several weeks.

Returning from a market holiday on Tuesday, the Nikkei average fell 0.1 percent to 16,192.02, slipping further from a seven-year peak of 16,205.90 hit on last Friday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.25 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held close to a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, underpinned by safe-haven buying as U.S. and Arab warplanes struck targets in Syria.

The dollar index was slightly higher at 84.671, in sight of Monday's high of 84.861, which was its loftiest level since July 2010.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday to their lowest since Sept. 11 after weak European economic data raised concerns about global growth and U.S. strikes in Syria spurred safe-haven bids.

European data showed a contraction in French business activity and slower growth in German manufacturing this month. Analysts said concerns of slowing global economic growth pushed European bond yields lower and drove demand for higher-yielding U.S. Treasuries.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped for a third day in four on Wednesday, as a firmer dollar and upbeat U.S. manufacturing data kept prices near their lowest since January and prompted investors to pull out of bullion funds.

Spot gold had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,221.04 an ounce by 0052 GMT, after rising in the previous session on a weaker dollar and some safe-haven buying. The metal had risen over 1.5 percent on Tuesday, but pared gains to close up 0.7 percent.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was stuck near three-month lows on Wednesday as more evidence of brighter economic prospects in the United States failed to overcome jitters over global growth and swelling supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed on Wednesday at $6,719 a tonne by 0054 GMT, from the previous session when it also closed little changed.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil inched lower on Tuesday as ample global supplies outweighed tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. oil bounced higher after four sessions of losses.

Brent for November delivery fell 12 cents to settle at $96.85 a barrel after climbing as high as $97.59 a barrel in early trading. It hit a two-year low of $96.21 last week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)