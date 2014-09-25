EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks jumped in a broad advance on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak and climbing back above a key technical level in a move that pointed to improving near-term momentum.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 155.6 points, or 0.91 percent, to 17,211.47, the S&P 500 gained 15.65 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,998.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.53 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,555.22.

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended higher on Wednesday, with gains from BHP Billiton on its plan to list a spin-off company also in London and supportive comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi underpinning the market.

The FTSE 100 finished 0.5 percent higher at 6,706.27 points after staying almost flat during most of the session. It gained in the last hour of trading, tracking higher U.S. stocks

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose after U.S. shares rebounded overnight on a strong economic indicator, while continuing yen weakness buoyed exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Panasonic Corp.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent to 16,336.44 in mid-morning trade, just an inch away from its seven-year high of 16,364.08 marked last week.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.05 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro languished near a 14-month trough early in Asia on Thursday after surrendering overnight to stop-loss selling as a major chart bulwark at $1.2800 gave way.

The common currency fell as low as $1.2774, nearing the 2013 trough of $1.2740. A break there will take it back to levels not seen since late 2012. It last traded at $1.2777.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields were set to close higher for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday after weak demand at a five-year note auction underscored concern about Federal Reserve rate hikes and strong housing data undercut safe-haven bids.

Overall bidding at the U.S. Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was at 2.56, the lowest since last December. Analysts said traders shied away from buying given the Fed's latest rate projections, which showed a faster pace of rate increases than previously anticipated.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Thursday on stronger equities and robust U.S. economic data that curbed its safe-haven appeal, and the metal looked likely to fall back towards January lows as the dollar index rallied to four-year highs.

Spot gold dipped 0.3 percent to $1,213.60 an ounce by 0043 GMT, after losing 0.5 percent in the previous session. Gold is not too far from an 8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier in the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper held above three-month lows on Thursday after central bankers in the United States and Europe suggested their policies would keep an easier bias, with nickel also strengthening.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $6,759 a tonne by 0223 GMT. The metal dipped to its lowest since June 19 at $6,686 a tonne in the previous session, before closing up 0.4 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied near $97 a barrel after bouncing from its lowest in 26 months, but abundant supply continued to drag on prices.

Brent for November delivery had eased 11 cents to $96.84 a barrel by 0234 GMT. It hit its lowest since July 2012 at $95.60 during trade on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)