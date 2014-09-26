EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday,
with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since
July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high.
The day's decline was broad, with all ten primary S&P 500
sectors lower on the day and most down more than 1 percent.
About 80 percent of stocks traded on both the New York Stock
Exchange and Nasdaq ended lower.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday to a six-week
low as concern that Britain and the United States will soon
tighten monetary policy pulled down mining and energy stocks, as
well as companies exposed to the British property market.
Shares in oil major BP .BP.L and global mining company BHP
Billiton were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100
, as oil and copper prices retreated on expectations that
U.S. monetary policy will firm at a time of sluggish demand from
emerging markets.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped to a one-week low on Friday
morning as steep falls on Wall Street depressed risk-appetite,
though Fanuc Corp soared to a life-time high after it
raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The Nikkei share average slipped 1.2 percent to
16,186.56 in mid-morning trade after falling to 16,087.95 at the
open, the lowest level since Sept. 18.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held near a four-year high against a
basket of major currencies on Friday, and further gains looked
likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield
advantage over the euro in 15 years.
The dollar index is on track for its 11th successive weekly
rise, a feat it hasn't achieved in four decades, as investors
prepare for an eventual rate hike in the United States after the
Federal Reserve wraps up its massive stimulus program next
month.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. 30-year treasury yield on track
to post biggest one-day decline since late May.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained overnight gains on Friday and
looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on weaker
equities, but it continued to be in danger of breaking below the
key $1,200-an-ounce level as the dollar was poised for an
eleventh week of gains.
Spot gold was steady at $1,223.10 an ounce by 0035
GMT, on track for a gain of 0.5 percent for the week.r from an
8-1/2-month low of $1,208.36 hit earlier in the week.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper steadied near three-month lows on
Friday but was set to chalk up a weekly loss as worries over
demand growth in top consumer China weighed on prices.
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up some
momentum in September even as factory employment slumped to a
5-1/2-year low, a potential source of worry for Communist
leaders who prize social stability above all else.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude held above $97 a barrel on Friday,
set for its third weekly fall in four, as hefty supplies capped
price gains and outweighed concerns that rising tensions in the
Middle East could disrupt supply.
France has joined a U.S.-led coalition which stepped up air
strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq. Still,
investors discounted supply risks as strong global production
has overwhelmed demand with Libya ramping up output amid slowing
economic growth in Europe and China.
