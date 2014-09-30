EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday following protests in Hong Kong that added to worries about Chinese growth and after a disappointing forecast from Ford Motor Co.

The S&P consumer discretionary sector, down 0.6 percent, had the most losses. Ford shares fell 7.5 percent and the stock was the S&P's biggest percentage decliner after it lowered its outlook late during the session, saying North American margins will be at the low end of its previous guidance

LONDON - Britain's top share index ended flat on Monday as unrest in Hong Kong kept a lid on Asia-exposed stocks and concern over demand for metals hit miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.79 points flat in percentage terms - at 6,646.60 points. The index, which dropped 2.8 percent last week, is down 1.5 percent so far this year.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning as a one-two punch of weak economic data and a profit warning from Sumitomo Corp 8053.T depressed sentiment.

Investors were already on the back foot before the start of trading as pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong dented risk appetite in global markets.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 1.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, on track to post its biggest monthly gain in well over a year even as some analysts warned its three-month long rally was at risk of running out of puff.

Trading in Asia is likely to be subdued with investors keeping a wary eye on the spreading pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and with a raft of holidays in the region this week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Treasuries prices gained on Monday as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on global stock markets, and the yield curve flattened as investors bet that U.S. economic data would continue to improve.

Uncertainty around demonstrations in Hong Kong, where protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges to stand firm in the center of the global financial hub on Monday, was seen as one driver of demand for bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above a nine-month low on Tuesday, but was poised to post its sharpest monthly loss in 15 months as a rapid climb in the dollar dimmed the metal's appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,216.55 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after dipping in the last two sessions.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was flat but not far off three-month lows on Tuesday ahead of data on growth in China's huge manufacturing sector, and was facing its steepest monthly loss since March on a looming increase in supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was trading at $6,733 a tonne by 0030 GMT, down 0.1 percent after small gains in the previous session. Prices hit their lowest since June 16 at $6,666 a tonne on Monday.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose on Monday backed by strong U.S. economic data, while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low last week.

With U.S. refinery maintenance season around the corner, analysts said, prices for U.S. crude, or West Texas Intermediate (WTI), may come under pressure. Gasoline prices have risen around 6 percent in the last two weeks because of refinery maintenance shutdowns, and strength in gasoline has supported crude prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)