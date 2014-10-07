MUMBAI Oct 7 EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading on Monday,
with traders nervously eyeing the start of earnings season,
while the S&P 500 failed to remain above a key technical level.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.78 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 16,991.91, the S&P 500 lost 3.08
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,964.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.82 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,454.80.
- - - -
LONDON - Gains in major bank stocks led Britain's benchmark
equity index higher on Monday, and troubled supermarket group
Tesco rose after new board appointments.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell to its
lowest closing level in nearly a year last week, closed up by
0.6 percent, or 35.74 points, at 6,563.65 points.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks clawed back early losses on Tuesday
in response to comments from the Bank of Japan governor on the
impact of the weak yen, but investors remained cautions ahead of
the bank's policy decision later in the day.
The Nikkei share average, which started in negative
territory, ended the morning session flat at 15,897.31 after
flirting with positive territory.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.36 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday,
having suffered its biggest one-day fall in a year as it
reversed almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a
temporary setback for dollar bulls.
The euro rebounded to $1.2652 from a two-year trough
near $1.2500 set on Friday, while sterling clawed back to
$1.6075, after hitting an 11-month low of $1.5943. The
Canadian dollar firmed to C$1.1140 per USD from
C$1.1271 on Friday.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Monday on
weak European economic data and as the modest growth in U.S.
hourly earnings seen in Friday's jobs report drove views that
the Federal Reserve could delay raising interest rates.
Germany's Economy Ministry reported that industrial orders
plunged by 5.7 percent in August, while the Sentix research
group's index tracking morale among investors in the euro zone
tumbled to negative 13.7 in October from negative 9.8 the
previous month
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp overnight gains on Tuesday
to trade just above $1,200 an ounce as a fall in the dollar
boosted the precious metal's appeal.
Spot gold was steady at $1,206.55 an ounce by 0034
GMT, while other precious metals edged higher for a second day
in a row.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was on Tuesday holding 1-percent
gains notched up the session before after the dollar suffered
its biggest one-day drop in a year, alleviating pressure on
commodities.
The dollar nursed heavy losses early on Tuesday after
reversing almost all of its U.S. payrolls-inspired gains in a
temporary setback for those bullish on the currency.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures reversed course on Monday
after a massive sell-off last week and ended higher on a slump
in the U.S. dollar.
The dollar pushed into negative territory on track
for its biggest one-day drop since January, after climbing to a
more than four-year peak on Friday.
