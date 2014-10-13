EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday posted their
largest weekly declines since May 2012 and the Dow turned
negative for the year, led down by technology stocks after a
chipmaker warned of a major pullback in the industry.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.15 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 16,544.1, the S&P 500 lost 22.08
points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,906.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 102.10 points, or 2.33 percent, to 4,276.24.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a one-year low
on Friday and recorded its biggest weekly drop in nearly 16
months, with concerns over the outlook for global growth
prompting investors to trim exposure to cyclical stocks.
Mining and energy sectors took the most points off the FTSE
100 index following a sharp decline in commodity prices,
while travel and leisure shares were hit by worries about the
spread of Ebola.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Financial markets are closed on Monday for a
national holiday.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.7 percent.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen scaled a one-month high against the dollar
on Monday, as heightened worries about the health of the global
economy continued to shore up the safe-haven Japanese currency.
The yen has pulled away from a six-year low versus the
dollar set in early October, after dovish-leaning minutes of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting released last Wednesday
prompted the market to push back the expected timing of a Fed
rate hike.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasuries debt yields fell to
the lowest levels in more than a year on Friday with concerns
persisting about global economic growth, while short-dated
yields edged lower on short-covering in the wake of the Federal
Reserve meeting minutes published on Wednesday.
Weak German economic data and the International Monetary
Fund's third cut to its global growth forecasts this year have
fuelled fears about the health of economies in Europe in
particular this week, and prompted some safe-haven bids for U.S.
30-year Treasury bonds.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold jumped sharply in early Asian hours on
Monday as the global economic outlook continued to worry
investors, who sought safety in bullion amid a sell-off in
equities and the dollar.
Spot gold rose to a high of $1,231.95 an ounce before
trading up 0.5 percent at $1,229.50 an ounce by 0031 GMT.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Monday after supportive
comments by China's leaders about the country's economic growth
prospects, although gains were capped ahead of key trade data
from the world's top user of metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed by 0.5 percent to $6,680 a tonne by 0012 GMT, after
ending down in the previous session.
For a full report, click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Global oil prices lost more than a dollar on
Monday in early Asian trades, as Kuwait said OPEC is unlikely to
cut output to support prices and Saudi Arabia privately told oil
markets that it is ready to accept oil prices perhaps down to
$80 a barrel.
U.S. front-month November crude futures fell $1.01 a
barrel at $84.81, and Brent crude oil declined $1.12 a
barrel at $89.09.
For a full report, click on
(Compiled by Indulal PM)