EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Friday posted their largest weekly declines since May 2012 and the Dow turned negative for the year, led down by technology stocks after a chipmaker warned of a major pullback in the industry.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to 16,544.1, the S&P 500 lost 22.08 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,906.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.10 points, or 2.33 percent, to 4,276.24.

LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped to a one-year low on Friday and recorded its biggest weekly drop in nearly 16 months, with concerns over the outlook for global growth prompting investors to trim exposure to cyclical stocks.

Mining and energy sectors took the most points off the FTSE 100 index following a sharp decline in commodity prices, while travel and leisure shares were hit by worries about the spread of Ebola.

TOKYO - Financial markets are closed on Monday for a national holiday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.7 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as heightened worries about the health of the global economy continued to shore up the safe-haven Japanese currency.

The yen has pulled away from a six-year low versus the dollar set in early October, after dovish-leaning minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting released last Wednesday prompted the market to push back the expected timing of a Fed rate hike.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. long-dated Treasuries debt yields fell to the lowest levels in more than a year on Friday with concerns persisting about global economic growth, while short-dated yields edged lower on short-covering in the wake of the Federal Reserve meeting minutes published on Wednesday.

Weak German economic data and the International Monetary Fund's third cut to its global growth forecasts this year have fuelled fears about the health of economies in Europe in particular this week, and prompted some safe-haven bids for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold jumped sharply in early Asian hours on Monday as the global economic outlook continued to worry investors, who sought safety in bullion amid a sell-off in equities and the dollar.

Spot gold rose to a high of $1,231.95 an ounce before trading up 0.5 percent at $1,229.50 an ounce by 0031 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Monday after supportive comments by China's leaders about the country's economic growth prospects, although gains were capped ahead of key trade data from the world's top user of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 0.5 percent to $6,680 a tonne by 0012 GMT, after ending down in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Global oil prices lost more than a dollar on Monday in early Asian trades, as Kuwait said OPEC is unlikely to cut output to support prices and Saudi Arabia privately told oil markets that it is ready to accept oil prices perhaps down to $80 a barrel.

U.S. front-month November crude futures fell $1.01 a barrel at $84.81, and Brent crude oil declined $1.12 a barrel at $89.09.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)