EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent and posted its worst three-day slide since November 2011 on Monday following worries that global economic weakness will dampen U.S. earnings, along with concern about the spread of Ebola.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 223.03 points, or 1.35 percent, to 16,321.07, the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,874.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 62.58 points, or 1.46 percent, to 4,213.66.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose from a 15-month low on Monday, propelled by a rally in mining stocks, after China reported better-than-expected data on trade.

Britain's benchmark blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,366.24 points after falling earlier in the session as far as 6,294.64, its lowest level in 15 months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 2 percent to a fresh two-month low on Tuesday as Wall Street tumbled on fears that global economic weakness will weigh on U.S. growth.

The Nikkei share average was down 1.6 percent at 15,054.90 by mid-morning trade after sinking 2.4 percent to 14,939.99 earlier, the lowest level since Aug. 8.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar probed recent lows on Tuesday as risk aversion amid the fall in global equities favoured peers such as the yen, with uncertain timing about the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike further undermining the U.S. currency's appeal.

The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 85.332, well below the four-year high of 86.746 struck earlier this month when a Fed rate hike in the near term seemed more likely.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - No U.S. Treasury market report will be produced on Monday due to the closure of the U.S. bond market for the U.S. Columbus Day holiday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained sharp gains on Tuesday to trade near its highest in four weeks, boosted by falling appetite for risk as equities and the dollar tumbled on global growth worries.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,235.16 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after jumping 1.1 percent in the previous session when it also hit a four-week peak of $1,237.30.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday from two-week peaks hit the session before after comments by the Federal Reserve fuelled worries over global growth, disturbing a fragile calm after robust Chinese economic data.

China posted a surprisingly strong trade performance in September, soothing worries over a slowdown in the world's top metals user. It also logged a nearly 15 percent jump in copper imports.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil prices fell on Monday, tumbling more than $2 a barrel intraday to their lowest since 2010, after key Middle East producers signaled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices.

Brent November crude fell $1.32 to settle at $88.89 a barrel, having slumped to $87.74, the lowest front-month price since December 2010. The intraday low was a contract low ahead of its expiration on Thursday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)