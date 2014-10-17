EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out slight gains on
Thursday after another choppy session, as economic data eased
fears about the potential effect of a weakening global economy
on the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.5 points, or
0.15 percent, to 16,117.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.27
points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.76 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,217.39.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index cut most of its daily
losses to close just a shade lower on Thursday as a Federal
Reserve official raised the idea of a continuation of the
central bank's asset purchase programme.
The FTSE 100 closed down just 0.3 percent at
6,195.91 points after hitting its lowest level since June 2013
at 6,072 points earlier in the session.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks declined on Friday morning, failing
to arrest this week's sharp slide as investor nervousness about
slowing global growth eclipsed relief over a set of upbeat data
from the United States.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 14,714.32 at 0128 GMT
and is on track to post its biggest weekly fall since early
August. It is down 3.8 percent for the week so far - one of the
worst performing in this period globally as investors fretted
about the health of the world economy.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.01 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen started trade on Friday well off its highs
after another choppy session overnight where some calm returned
to Wall Street thanks to encouraging U.S. data that helped take
the edge off global growth jitters.
Also aiding risk sentiment, the head of the St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, said the U.S. central bank
may want to keep up its bond buying stimulus for now given a
drop in inflation expectations
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday on
profit-taking after the prior day's rally as Wall Street stocks
steadied.
Benchmark 10-year notes, which rose in price by
as much as 3 points on Wednesday on fears over the global
economy, were off 23/32 in price to yield 2.172 percent in
closing New York trade.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was poised for a second straight week of
gains on Friday as persistent fears over the health of the
global economy took a toll on global equities and the dollar,
bringing in safe-haven bids for the metal.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,238.58 an ounce by
0031 GMT. The metal is up 1.3 percent for the week after
reaching a one-month high of $1,249.30 on Wednesday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper bounced off six-month lows on
Friday after the U.S. economy showed signs of strength, but
lingering global growth concerns kept a recovery in check as
markets await China economic data next week.
A robust U.S. labour report and improving manufacturing data
calmed turbulence in global markets that has extended across
stocks and commodities and sent oil to its cheapest in four
years, giving investors some reprieve as U.S. stocks eked out
slight gains.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose in volatile trade on Thursday,
as data showing tight U.S. gasoline supplies and technical
trading ahead of options expiry provided rare support amid a
long downturn.
Brent crude for December delivery rose $1.70 to
settle at $85.82 a barrel, after slipping to a four year low at
$82.93. Brent crude for November, which expired Thursday, rose
69 cents to settle at $84.47 a barrel. U.S. November
crude rose 92 cents to settle at $82.70 a barrel, off the
intra-day high of $84.83 a barrel.
