EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday on investor hopes for a strong earnings season, but IBM's disappointing results limited gains.

Earnings reports from Halliburton, Gannett Co , and others, helped ease the worries over global growth and falling commodity prices that last week helped drive stocks close to correction territory.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index resumed its fall on Monday, giving back half the gains made in the previous session, as investors reckoned with reduced earnings expectations for oil companies after a slump in oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 43.22 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,267.07 points, after rising 114 points on Friday.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks skidded on Tuesday as investors took a step back after the heavy buying seen on Monday and nervously waited for data on the Chinese economy.

The Nikkei share index fell 0.5 percent by 0127 GMT to 15,026.47.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The U.S. dollar started on a steady footing on Tuesday, as foreign exchange markets braced for a batch of Chinese economic indicators amid lingering investor worries over signs of a slowdown in Asia's economic powerhouse and global growth.

The China data could influence investors' perception on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy track, and by extension, the fate of the U.S. dollar.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday on worries about Europe's drag on the U.S. economy and more bets the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates until late 2015.

Safe-haven demand stemming from anxiety over the spreading of the Ebola virus and fighting in the Middle East have persisted to keep benchmark yields not far above 2 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained overnight gains on Tuesday to trade near a one-month high as Asian equities and the dollar marked time, with markets awaiting China and U.S. data to gauge the strength of the global economy.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,245.50 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday but stayed near six-month lows, with focus on data expected to show struggling economic growth in China that could boost a drive for stimulus, bolstering metals prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.7 percent to $6,609 a tonne by 0105 GMT, paring losses of 1.2 percent from the previous session. Copper prices hit a six-month trough of $6,530 a tonne on Friday, having dropped 10 percent this year.

OIL

CALGARY, Alberta - Brent crude LCOc1 fell on Monday, dropping below $86 a barrel as worries about booming supply and sluggish demand pushed the global oil benchmark back toward last week's four-year low. U.S. crude hovered below $83 a barrel.

Brent tumbled more than a dollar in early U.S. trade, but bounced off session lows as global equities markets gained

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)