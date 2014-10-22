EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
notching a fourth straight session of gains boosted by strong
corporate results, including Apple's.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 215.14 points,
or 1.31 percent, to 16,614.81, the S&P 500 gained 37.27
points, or 1.96 percent, to 1,941.28 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 103.40 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,419.48
LONDON - Gains in big oil companies and drugmaker Shire
lifted Britain's top equity index on Tuesday, which
extended a rebound after falling to 15-month lows last week.
The FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.7 percent, or
105.26 points, at 6,372.33 points
TOKYO - Japanese stocks soared more than 2 percent on
Wednesday, as the prospect of the European Central Bank taking
further measures to support a faltering economy and strong gains
in Apple Inc -related shares eased concerns over
slowing global growth.
The Nikkei share average added 299.27 points to
15,104.31 in mid-morning trade after sliding 2.0 percent on the
previous day.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.75 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro flirted with one-week lows on Wednesday
following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is
considering buying corporate bonds, while recovery in risk
appetite underpinned the dollar against the yen.
The euro traded at $1.2710, near its lowest level
since Thursday last week after having fallen 0.7 percent on
Tuesday.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as less
worrisome data on China and a report on the European Central
Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate bonds allayed
some concerns about the global economy and reduced safe-haven
bids for low-risk government debt.
A rebound in European stock prices on the Reuters report
about the ECB following Monday's drop and a rally on Wall Street
from upbeat earnings from iPhone maker Apple also put
selling pressure on bonds.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest level since
early September on Wednesday, supported by concerns over slower
economic growth in China.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,247.45 an ounce by
0036 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which was
its loftiest since Sept. 10.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper paused for breath on Wednesday after
lodging its biggest one-day advance in two months on prospects
of fresh easing in Europe and further signs of economic revival
in the United States.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $6,668 a tonne by 0038 GMT after a 1.6 percent
gain in the previous session, its biggest one-day rise since
Aug. 20. Prices are still down more than 9 percent this year.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil ended up almost 1 percent on
Tuesday, helped by data showing stronger-than-expected China
demand and some technical price recovery after weeks of almost
uninterrupted selling.
Brent settled up 82 cents at $86.22 a barrel. It
rose as much as $1.06, or 1.2 percent, during the session to
$86.48. It rose more than 10 cents in post-settlement trade,
reacting to the API data.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)