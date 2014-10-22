EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fourth straight session of gains boosted by strong corporate results, including Apple's.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 215.14 points, or 1.31 percent, to 16,614.81, the S&P 500 gained 37.27 points, or 1.96 percent, to 1,941.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.40 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,419.48

LONDON - Gains in big oil companies and drugmaker Shire lifted Britain's top equity index on Tuesday, which extended a rebound after falling to 15-month lows last week.

The FTSE 100 index closed up by 1.7 percent, or 105.26 points, at 6,372.33 points

TOKYO - Japanese stocks soared more than 2 percent on Wednesday, as the prospect of the European Central Bank taking further measures to support a faltering economy and strong gains in Apple Inc -related shares eased concerns over slowing global growth.

The Nikkei share average added 299.27 points to 15,104.31 in mid-morning trade after sliding 2.0 percent on the previous day.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.75 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro flirted with one-week lows on Wednesday following a Reuters report that the European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds, while recovery in risk appetite underpinned the dollar against the yen.

The euro traded at $1.2710, near its lowest level since Thursday last week after having fallen 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as less worrisome data on China and a report on the European Central Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate bonds allayed some concerns about the global economy and reduced safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt.

A rebound in European stock prices on the Reuters report about the ECB following Monday's drop and a rally on Wall Street from upbeat earnings from iPhone maker Apple also put selling pressure on bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest level since early September on Wednesday, supported by concerns over slower economic growth in China.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,247.45 an ounce by 0036 GMT, not far below Tuesday's peak of $1,255.20, which was its loftiest since Sept. 10.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper paused for breath on Wednesday after lodging its biggest one-day advance in two months on prospects of fresh easing in Europe and further signs of economic revival in the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $6,668 a tonne by 0038 GMT after a 1.6 percent gain in the previous session, its biggest one-day rise since Aug. 20. Prices are still down more than 9 percent this year.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil ended up almost 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by data showing stronger-than-expected China demand and some technical price recovery after weeks of almost uninterrupted selling.

Brent settled up 82 cents at $86.22 a barrel. It rose as much as $1.06, or 1.2 percent, during the session to $86.48. It rose more than 10 cents in post-settlement trade, reacting to the API data.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)