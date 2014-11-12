EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fifth session of
record closing highs on Tuesday, barely extending the market's
recent rally in light volume as consumer discretionary shares
gained.
The S&P 500's top percentage gainer was Zoetis,
which jumped 8.9 percent to $43.72. Activist hedge fund manager
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a
new position in the animal health company, two sources familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index advanced to its highest
level in more than a month on Tuesday, as a rise in mobile
operator Vodafone and supermarket retailer Sainsbury
offset a slump in energy stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.2
percent, or 16.15 points, at 6,627.40 points - its best closing
level since late September.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped on Wednesday as investors
cheered reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a
planned sales tax rise to rejuvenate Japan's fragile economic
recovery, and call a snap election to secure his political
position.
Abe will postpone a planned second sales tax hike by
eighteen months and call a general election on the issue next
month, the Sankei newspaper reported.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen flirted with a seven-year low against the
dollar early on Wednesday on reports that Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe will call a general election in December, offering investors
a further excuse to shun the currency.
The Sankei newspaper, citing unnamed government and
coalition officials, said Abe will also delay a planned second
sales tax increase by a year and a half and take the issue to
voters. Abe on Tuesday said he had yet to decide on the timing
of an election.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retreated from sharp overnight gains early
on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar edged closer on a four-year
high. Gold has struggled to hold rallies with the dollar close
to multi-year highs and big outflows from bullion funds.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,161.60 an ounce by
0044 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Tuesday from a softer
dollar. The metal has been unable to make a convincing break
from a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 reached last weak.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper was barely changed on Wednesday,
after gaining about half a percent in the previous session when
U.S. markets were shut for a holiday, while zinc prices were
underpinned by a strike at a Peruvian mine.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $6,685.25 a tonne by 0043 GMT, down 0.1 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent crude closed down on Tuesday
after setting a four-year low and coming close to testing the
psychologically important $80 a barrel support, as traders
continued to seek a bottom to a selloff that began in June.
U.S. crude ended up, despite expectations that oil
inventories in the United States rose last week. The gap between
Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at its
smallest in three weeks as the markets diverged.
