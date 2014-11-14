EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.

The energy sector cut its losses late in the session after Dow Jones reported Halliburton is in talks to buy Baker Hughes. Halliburton ended up 1 percent after earlier falling as much as 4.6 percent, while Baker Hughes rallied to close up 15.3 percent at $58.75

LONDON - Britain's top equity index bounced back from the previous day's fall to rise on Thursday, with holiday cruise company Carnival and retailer Dixons Carphone among the top performers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,635.45 points, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows in October and marking its highest level in around one-and-a-half months.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a seven-year high on Friday as investors turned cautious before economic growth data next week, amid mounting expectations that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would call an early election and possibly postpone a sales tax hike.

The Nikkei benchmark dropped 0.2 percent to 1,7360.77 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 0.7 percent to 17,520 at the open, its highest intraday level since July 2007.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar rose to a fresh seven-year high against the yen on Friday, bolstered by rising Japanese equities amid speculation that Japan's leader would call an election and delay a sales tax hike.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 116.16 yen after rising as high as 116.20.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday and looked set to finish lower for a third week in four, as a resilient dollar and strong U.S. economic data undercut bullion's appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,159.30 an ounce by 0036 GMT. The metal is down 1.5 percent for the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly loss since September as traders cut risk ahead of a slew of readings on European growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $6,635.75 a tonne by 0228 GMT, after a small slip in the previous session, heading for a loss of 1.2 percent this week.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices slumped more than 3 percent to four-year lows on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crashing below $80 a barrel, after a stockpile surge at the delivery point for U.S. crude frayed nerves of traders already worried about an oil glut.

The decline compounded Wednesday's losses stemming from comments by Saudi Arabia's oil minister that showed little will by the kingdom to cut output when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meets on Nov. 27.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)