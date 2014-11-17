EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted a fourth straight week of increases but ended Friday little changed as losses in healthcare shares offset gains in energy.

Apple shares rose 1.2 percent to $114.18, another record high. The stock lifted the Nasdaq, which outperformed other indexes.

Biotech stocks were among biggest decliners in the S&P health care index, which fell 0.8 percent and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500. Gilead fell 2.1 percent to $102.06, while Biogen Idec lost 3.9 percent to $305.43 and was the biggest percentage decliner on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's top share index closed at a six-week high on Friday, with shares in energy firms bouncing back after oil prices edged up from a four-year low.

BG Group, Royal Dutch Shell and BP were all up between 0.4 and 1.7 percent, helping the benchmark FTSE 100 index reverse earlier losses to reach 6,654.37 points, a one-day gain of 0.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning after Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession, prompting investors to take profits from recent gains on the view that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone a planned sales tax hike.

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in July-September after a severe contraction in the previous quarter.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.26 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar swung wildly against the yen on Monday, initially spiking to a seven-year high after data showed Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession before pulling down as the grim economic news sent Tokyo stocks tumbling.

Data on Monday showed Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.6 percent in July-September, confounding expectations for a modest rebound and solidifying the view premier Shinzo Abe will call a snap election and delay a second sales tax hike next year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold came under pressure early on Monday as the dollar jumped to a seven-year high against the yen, but the metal managed to hold most of the previous session's short-covering gains.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,185.14 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after jumping 2.3 percent on Friday, when it also hit a two-week high of $1,193.34.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper touched its highest level in a fortnight on Monday in the afterglow of improving economic signals from the United States, although news that Japan fell into a surprise recession added a note of caution.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed to its highest since Nov. 4 at $6,734 a tonne, before trading flat at $6704.25 a tonne by 0147 GMT from the previous session when it gained 0.8 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude jumped almost $2 a barrel on Friday for its biggest daily gain in three weeks as support emerged a day after prices crashed to four-year lows below $80, but analysts were skeptical the rebound would continue, citing concerns over oversupply.

Brent crude jumped almost 3 percent, recouping Thursday's drop and limiting losses from an eighth straight weekly drop that made the global benchmark a bargain for some. Brent remains below $80 a barrel, compared with a June high above $115.

For a full report, click on

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)