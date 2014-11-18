EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 edged up to close at a record high on
Monday as deal activity worth $100 billion offset concerns about
overseas growth after Japan's economy slipped into recession.
Shares of Baker Hughes, up 8.9 percent, and Allergan
, up 5.3 percent, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost
after Halliburton said it would buy Baker Hughes and
Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index turned positive late on
Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying
sovereign bonds.
Draghi also told the European Parliament the ECB will
continue to do "whatever it takes" within its mandate to save
the euro and that the single currency was irreversible.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 2.03 percent
to 17,317.60 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 1.87
percent to 1,391.67.
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.3 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar held its own on Tuesday after European
Central Bank officials raised the prospects of further stimulus
steps and as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would
call a snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into
recession.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Monday as
investors took profits on gains fueled by weak Japanese economic
data, ahead of the release this week of the minutes of the
latest Federal Reserve meeting.
Market participants expect the Fed minutes to show optimism
about the U.S. economy that should keep the U.S. central bank on
track to raise interest rates sometime next year.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Tuesday, moving further
away from a two-week peak as its safe-haven appeal was dulled
with the dollar holding close to a four-year high and growing
signs of strength in the U.S. economy.
Spot gold had slipped $1 to $1,185.19 an ounce by
0051 GMT. The metal has eased off a two-week high of $1,193.95
hit in the previous session.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday from two-week
highs marked the session before, hurt by concerns over China's
sluggish property sector, although expectations of more European
monetary stimulus provided support.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.5 percent to $6,673 a tonne by 0139, after closing
little changed in the previous session, when it had hit $6,734 a
tonne, its highest since Nov 4.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil pared early losses on Monday after Russia and
Venezuela appeared to be coordinating on a price defense plan,
but Brent and U.S. crude still ended lower on worries over
Japan's recession.
Benchmark Brent crude's front-month contract settled
down 10 cents at $79.31 a barrel, after falling as much as $1.47
to a session low at $77.94.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)