EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 edged up to close at a record high on Monday as deal activity worth $100 billion offset concerns about overseas growth after Japan's economy slipped into recession.

Shares of Baker Hughes, up 8.9 percent, and Allergan , up 5.3 percent, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost after Halliburton said it would buy Baker Hughes and Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis.

LONDON - Britain's top share index turned positive late on Monday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said unconventional monetary policy measures could include buying sovereign bonds.

Draghi also told the European Parliament the ECB will continue to do "whatever it takes" within its mandate to save the euro and that the single currency was irreversible.

TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 2.03 percent to 17,317.60 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 1.87 percent to 1,391.67.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held its own on Tuesday after European Central Bank officials raised the prospects of further stimulus steps and as investors waited to see if Japan's leader would call a snap election after the country unexpectedly slipped into recession.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slid on Monday as investors took profits on gains fueled by weak Japanese economic data, ahead of the release this week of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

Market participants expect the Fed minutes to show optimism about the U.S. economy that should keep the U.S. central bank on track to raise interest rates sometime next year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Tuesday, moving further away from a two-week peak as its safe-haven appeal was dulled with the dollar holding close to a four-year high and growing signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

Spot gold had slipped $1 to $1,185.19 an ounce by 0051 GMT. The metal has eased off a two-week high of $1,193.95 hit in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday from two-week highs marked the session before, hurt by concerns over China's sluggish property sector, although expectations of more European monetary stimulus provided support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.5 percent to $6,673 a tonne by 0139, after closing little changed in the previous session, when it had hit $6,734 a tonne, its highest since Nov 4.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil pared early losses on Monday after Russia and Venezuela appeared to be coordinating on a price defense plan, but Brent and U.S. crude still ended lower on worries over Japan's recession.

Benchmark Brent crude's front-month contract settled down 10 cents at $79.31 a barrel, after falling as much as $1.47 to a session low at $77.94.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)