EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday, lifted by further gains in healthcare shares and hopes for a stronger global economy.

The S&P 500 scored its fourth straight day of gains.

Actavis Plc, Gilead Sciences and other biotechs were among the biggest drivers, a day after Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis. The Nasdaq biotech index rose 2.1 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed to a seven-week high on Tuesday, helped by encouraging German investor sentiment data and a rally in energy stocks on speculation that oil producing countries may agree to cut output.

Sentiment improved after a survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost a year, and data showed British inflation picked up slightly in October, leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to start raising rates.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors breathed a sigh of relief at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to delay a planned sales tax rise, and held out hopes for a rebound in the economy after it unexpectedly slipped into recession.

The Japanese premier confirmed late on Tuesday a widely-expected postponement to April 2017 of the planned tax hike, and said that he would dissolve the lower house on Friday. The vote is expected on Dec. 14.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.28 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen hovered at multi-year lows against the dollar and euro early on Wednesday as the market cautiously waited to see what the Bank of Japan would say about the country's slide into recession.

The dollar fetched 116.84 yen, having climbed as far as 117.065 overnight, a high not seen since Oct. 2007. The euro scaled a six-year peak of 146.69 yen, before stepping back slightly to 146.53.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday after a core inflation measure showed just a tepid rise in prices last month, which suggested the Federal Reserve could take its time raising interest rates.

Yields, which move inversely to prices, were much lower following the release of the U.S. producer prices data but edged up from their troughs, indicating a market lacking any strong conviction trade..

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold eased early on Wednesday but managed to retain most of its overnight gains to trade close to the key $1,200-an-ounce level on a weaker dollar.

Spot gold had slipped 0.3 percent to $1,194.20 an ounce by 0027 GMT. The metal jumped to a near three-week high of $1,204.70 on Tuesday and closed up about 1 percent.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper steadied on Wednesday and Shanghai copper climbed off a key support level, boosted by tighter than expected supply and hopes for another wave of stimulus in Japan and Europe.

But longer term, tepid global growth and a looming increase in mine supply suggest fragile support won't last, said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil fell for a second straight day on Tuesday as traders looked beyond price defense attempts by Russia and Venezuela and toward Saudi Arabia and OPEC for fresh leads on whether the group will cut output when it meets later this month.

Saudi Arabia, the most powerful member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world's No. 1 oil exporter, raised crude shipments in September, data showed on Tuesday, despite signs of an oversupplied market.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)