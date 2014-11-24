EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with major indexes notching a fifth straight weekly advance after China's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate and its euro zone peer announced asset purchases in efforts to boost each region's economy.

The gains were broad on a day when both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at closing records. All ten primary S&P 500 industry sectors ended the day higher, while 63 percent of stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange closed in positive territory. About 50 percent of Nasdaq-listed names were higher on the day.

LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, marking a fifth straight week of gains, after a surprise interest rate cut in China boosted mining and commodities stocks.

Shares of London-listed miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were up between 5 and 6.7 percent at 1630 GMT after China's surprise move, seen as a new step in its campaign to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks edged up on Friday after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's lower house in preparation for an election in which he will seek a fresh mandate for his struggling economic revival strategy.

The Nikkei average recouped early losses to end 0.3 percent higher at 17,357.51 points.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.9 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro flirted with a two-year trough against the dollar early on Monday and was broadly weaker as investors gave the common currency a wide berth on prospects of more easing from the European Central Bank.

ECB President Mario Draghi on Friday threw the door wide open for more drastic measures as he painted a bleak picture of the state of the 18 countries in the euro bloc, stressing that "excessively low" inflation had to be raised quickly.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury long bond yields fell on Friday in thin trading, in line with declines in the eurozone after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank was prepared to do more to stimulate the sluggish eurozone economy.

U.S. government bonds took a cue from European markets, where Draghi's comments lifted eurozone debt and pushed yields on three of the region's countries - Ireland, Italy and Austria

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold traded firmly above $1,200 an ounce on Monday, retaining gains from the previous session on hopes that a surprise rate cut in China would boost demand for bullion in the top consumer.

Spot gold was steady at $1,202.20 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent on Friday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London Metal Exchange metals eased on Monday, paring gains sparked by China's first rate cut in two years, as the prospect of sputtering growth in the world's top metals consumer cast doubts over the strength of its metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.1 percent to $6,715 a tonne by 0145 GMT, following a near one percent gain in the previous session.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil markets were steady in early Asian trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude prices remaining above $80 a barrel following a rally late on Friday over China's interest rate cut and ahead of a possible output reduction by producer group OPEC.

Asian stock markets and the dollar rose on Monday morning, fuelled by hopes for global growth after China rolled out a surprise interest rate cut and the European Central Bank indicated it would step up asset purchases to boost the euro zone economy.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)