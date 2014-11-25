EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China
will take further accommodative monetary policy action if
needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volumes
were below average.
Energy shares weighed, with declines in Exxon and Chevron
keeping the Dow industrials flat while the S&P 500 energy sector
was down 1 percent. U.S. crude and Brent
fell ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Monday,
weighed down by a slump in Petrofac after it predicted low net
profits, but M&A talk kept it near a two-month high.
Smith and Nephew and Friends Life were said
to be likely subjects for bids, and BT confirmed it might
expand into mobile communications.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning
as Wall Street's gains and China's interest rate cut encouraged
investors to play catch-up after a long weekend.
Sony Corp jumped 6.2 percent to a 3 1/2-year high
and was the fourth-most traded stock by turnover after it said
it expects revenue for its electronic devices division to rise
by up to 69 percent over the next three years.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.03 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on
Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an
encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.
Further supporting the euro zone common currency, the head
of the Bundesbank warned about the legal hurdles the European
Central Bank would face if it went down the path of printing
money to buy government bonds.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Monday
after strong bidding at the Treasury's auction of two-year notes
and demand ahead of month-end, while low volume and a lack of
market-moving economic data capped gains.
Overall bidding, measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in
at 3.71 in the Treasury's sale of $28 billion in two-year notes.
That marked the highest level since December and helped push
benchmark and 30-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, to one-week lows.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold held steady below $1,200 an ounce on
Tuesday, retaining losses from the previous session, as traders
eyed U.S. economic data and the dollar for cues.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,197.21 an ounce by
0044 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,207.70 reached on
Friday.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - Copper prices slipped on Monday, reversing hefty
gains from the previous session which followed China's surprise
interest rate cut, as investors focused on the uncertain outlook
for metals demand from the world's top consumer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) ended down 0.74 percent at $6,675 a tonne - slipping from
a three-week high of $6,772.50 a tonne touched on Friday after
China cut benchmark interest rates in a bid to jumpstart the
economy.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices started Tuesday's Asian
trading under $80 a barrel as traders lowered their expectation
of a significant output cut by oil producers' club OPEC.
Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna and some are
imploring the group to cut 1 million barrels per day or more to
support prices that have fallen about 30 percent since June on
the back of rising supply being met by cooling demand.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)