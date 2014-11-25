EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday on hopes that China will take further accommodative monetary policy action if needed, while merger deals kept traders focused even as volumes were below average.

Energy shares weighed, with declines in Exxon and Chevron keeping the Dow industrials flat while the S&P 500 energy sector was down 1 percent. U.S. crude and Brent fell ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Monday, weighed down by a slump in Petrofac after it predicted low net profits, but M&A talk kept it near a two-month high.

Smith and Nephew and Friends Life were said to be likely subjects for bids, and BT confirmed it might expand into mobile communications.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday morning as Wall Street's gains and China's interest rate cut encouraged investors to play catch-up after a long weekend.

Sony Corp jumped 6.2 percent to a 3 1/2-year high and was the fourth-most traded stock by turnover after it said it expects revenue for its electronic devices division to rise by up to 69 percent over the next three years.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.03 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having benefited from a short squeeze following an encouraging rebound in German business sentiment.

Further supporting the euro zone common currency, the head of the Bundesbank warned about the legal hurdles the European Central Bank would face if it went down the path of printing money to buy government bonds.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Monday after strong bidding at the Treasury's auction of two-year notes and demand ahead of month-end, while low volume and a lack of market-moving economic data capped gains.

Overall bidding, measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 3.71 in the Treasury's sale of $28 billion in two-year notes. That marked the highest level since December and helped push benchmark and 30-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, to one-week lows.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady below $1,200 an ounce on Tuesday, retaining losses from the previous session, as traders eyed U.S. economic data and the dollar for cues.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,197.21 an ounce by 0044 GMT, below a three-week high of $1,207.70 reached on Friday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper prices slipped on Monday, reversing hefty gains from the previous session which followed China's surprise interest rate cut, as investors focused on the uncertain outlook for metals demand from the world's top consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended down 0.74 percent at $6,675 a tonne - slipping from a three-week high of $6,772.50 a tonne touched on Friday after China cut benchmark interest rates in a bid to jumpstart the economy.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices started Tuesday's Asian trading under $80 a barrel as traders lowered their expectation of a significant output cut by oil producers' club OPEC.

Oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Thursday in Vienna and some are imploring the group to cut 1 million barrels per day or more to support prices that have fallen about 30 percent since June on the back of rising supply being met by cooling demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)