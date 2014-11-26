EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as
the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft
readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major
indexes in a tight range.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points, or
0.02 percent, to 17,814.94, the S&P 500 lost 2.38 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 2,067.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near a two-month
high on Tuesday, as stronger banking stocks were offset by a
fall in mining companies as metals prices weakened.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points
higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The
index reached a two-month high last week.
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks ticked down on Wednesday as anxiety
about key economic data due on Friday plus a holiday-shortened
U.S. trading week dampened investor risk appetites, while Honda
Motor Co Ltd dropped after under-reporting accidents.
The Nikkei benchmark slipped 0.2 percent to
17,369.58 by 0144 GMT.
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index is trading 0.07
percent higher.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Australian dollar hovered at a four-year low
early on Wednesday, having been singled out by sellers in an
otherwise aimless currency market ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday.
The Aussie dropped almost a full U.S. cent to as far as
$0.8514, reaching a low not see since July 2010. It has
now given back half of its 2008-2011 rally from around $0.6000
to $1.1100.
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday, with
long-dated ones hitting their lowest in over a month, after a
strong auction of five-year notes and a single major bid for
long-dated U.S. debt.
Month-end buying of Treasury notes boosted demand at the
Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes, analysts
said. Yields had previously fallen after record-low yields
overseas pushed more buyers into the U.S. bond market.
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold dipped from $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday as
equities rose on optimism over the U.S. economy, while traders
nervously awaited cues from the dollar and a Swiss referendum on
its central bank's gold reserves.
Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,199.15 an ounce
by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session.
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London Metal Exchange copper traded slightly firmer
early on Wednesday, supported by U.S. GDP data after slipping
overnight, while Shanghai futures faced downward pressure.
Three-month copper stood at $6,608.75 a tonne at
0200 GMT, up $2.75 from the London close.
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday as Asia's
top economies showed signs of weakness, but hopes for output
cuts by producer club OPEC curbed losses.
Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading down
20 cents at $78.13 a barrel at 0150 GMT, while U.S. crude
was 30 cents lower at $73.79 a barrel.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)