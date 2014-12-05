EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off
pressure for more immediate monetary policy action but said the
issue would be addressed early next year.
The day's losses were slight but broad, with seven of the
ten primary S&P 500 sectors ending in negative territory and no
sector up more than 0.3 percent.
LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday on a
drop in commodity stocks and disappointment at a lack of
concrete, new economic stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.6
percent, or 37.26 points, at 6,679.37 points.
TOKYO - Japanese stocks remained near 7-1/2 year highs on
Friday as optimism on the U.S. economy helped investors shrug
off a delay to hoped-for eurozone easing.
The Nikkei benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to
17,832.32 by 0137 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 2007
on Thursday. The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to
1,438.50, also near a 6-year peak.
HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent
higher.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro started trade on Friday higher against
most of its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S.
employment data due later in the day re-energise dollar bulls.
Investors were forced to trim bearish positions in the
common currency overnight after the European Central Bank (ECB)
disappointed some by not immediately expanding its stimulus
program.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, while
European bond prices sagged, after the euro zone's chief central
banker said policymakers would not decide until early next year
if the slowing region needs more economic stimulus.
Prices of 30-year Treasuries, which fell earlier this week
due to investors positioning for a flurry of high-quality
corporate debt offerings, increased 19/32. Long bonds
were last yielding 2.9612 percent, according to
Reuters data.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for its best week in over 10
months on Friday as a modest bounce in oil prices boosted demand
for the metal as an inflation-hedge, but investors were nervous
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could trigger sharp moves.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.80 an ounce by
0050 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel prices struck their highest in more
than two months on Friday and were set to notch up a weekly gain
of nearly 6 percent, as the price of some nickel ore stocks in
China began to rise on dwindling supply.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed to $17,199 a tonne by 0135 GMT, its highest since Sept.
26 and a weekly gain of 5.8 percent. China's stockpiles of
nickel ore have been declining since former top supplier
Indonesia stopped exports in January.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped below $70 a barrel on Friday
and was set for a second weekly fall, with Saudi Arabia cutting
prices in another indication it would maintain output in an
oversupplied market.
Saudi Arabia cut monthly prices for crude it sells to the
United States and Asia, while Iraq is set to export more oil,
preventing Brent from staging a recovery after a near 13-percent
plunge last week.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)