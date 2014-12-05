EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off pressure for more immediate monetary policy action but said the issue would be addressed early next year.

The day's losses were slight but broad, with seven of the ten primary S&P 500 sectors ending in negative territory and no sector up more than 0.3 percent.

LONDON - Britain's top equity index fell on Thursday on a drop in commodity stocks and disappointment at a lack of concrete, new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 37.26 points, at 6,679.37 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks remained near 7-1/2 year highs on Friday as optimism on the U.S. economy helped investors shrug off a delay to hoped-for eurozone easing.

The Nikkei benchmark slipped 0.3 percent to 17,832.32 by 0137 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 2007 on Thursday. The broader Topix lost 0.2 percent to 1,438.50, also near a 6-year peak.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.8 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro started trade on Friday higher against most of its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S. employment data due later in the day re-energise dollar bulls.

Investors were forced to trim bearish positions in the common currency overnight after the European Central Bank (ECB) disappointed some by not immediately expanding its stimulus program.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, while European bond prices sagged, after the euro zone's chief central banker said policymakers would not decide until early next year if the slowing region needs more economic stimulus.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries, which fell earlier this week due to investors positioning for a flurry of high-quality corporate debt offerings, increased 19/32. Long bonds were last yielding 2.9612 percent, according to Reuters data.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was heading for its best week in over 10 months on Friday as a modest bounce in oil prices boosted demand for the metal as an inflation-hedge, but investors were nervous ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could trigger sharp moves.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,204.80 an ounce by 0050 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London nickel prices struck their highest in more than two months on Friday and were set to notch up a weekly gain of nearly 6 percent, as the price of some nickel ore stocks in China began to rise on dwindling supply.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange had climbed to $17,199 a tonne by 0135 GMT, its highest since Sept. 26 and a weekly gain of 5.8 percent. China's stockpiles of nickel ore have been declining since former top supplier Indonesia stopped exports in January.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped below $70 a barrel on Friday and was set for a second weekly fall, with Saudi Arabia cutting prices in another indication it would maintain output in an oversupplied market.

Saudi Arabia cut monthly prices for crude it sells to the United States and Asia, while Iraq is set to export more oil, preventing Brent from staging a recovery after a near 13-percent plunge last week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)